From Tennessee basketball to hanging with Dick Vitale, Chris Dortch is all about college hoops

By Mike Strange
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago
Chris Dortch’s phone includes numbers for 2,314 contacts. Most are college basketball coaches, athletic directors and media members.

In short, if anybody needs to know anything about men’s college hoops, Dortch is your man.

This week I’m doubly pleased to see not one but two of my cronies inducted into the Tennessee Sportswriters Hall of Fame — Dortch and Dan Fleser.

Dan worked with me at the Knoxville News Sentinel. He’s identified for his coverage of Lady Vols basketball, but he pitched in on everything from preps to UT football and baseball to the Olympics.

Mike Strange:Sportswriter Dan Fleser's done it all; it's nice to see that recognized

I wrote about Dan last summer when he received Lifetime Achievement recognition from the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame.

While Fleser was chronicling Pat Summitt’s NCAA three-peat in the 1990s, Dortch and I were kindred spirits, covering Tennessee men’s basketball on a much lower plane.

Chris’s introduction to UT hoops came at the Johnson City Press in the mid-1980s. After surviving the 1984 crash landing of the ETSU basketball team plane in Alabama, he moved to the Chattanooga Times. There he was a fixture courtside until he left in 1999 to concentrate on his side projects.

When the Vols would play at Auburn, Georgia or Alabama, I’d pick Chris up at his house in Chattanooga and head south. It was rare night when we described a Vols “W” on those trips.

“I remember a game at Auburn,’’ Dortch said. “Auburn won 43-35. Cliff Ellis and Kevin O’Neill (the respective coaches) were even laughing. They knew how horrendous it was.’’

I mentioned side projects. One isn’t “side” at all. It’s Dortch’s gift to the sport.

In the early 1980s, Chris got a call seeking someone to preview the Southern Conference for this new preseason basketball publication, Blue Ribbon Yearbook. He signed on to help Chris Wallace and Joe Lunardi.

Wallace left to become an NBA executive. After Lunardi’s “Bracketology” gig for ESPN mushroomed into a major deal, he left, too. Dortch took over in the mid-'90s. He’s had several partners over the years but it’s his baby. He’s working on the 42nd edition.

Blue Ribbon is the bible of men’s college hoops. That’s a fact. Every Division 1 school from Duke to Elon is thoroughly profiled, down to the benchwarmers. I know because I previewed the Horizon League for Chris for 20 years.

“If you’re in the business of college basketball, you know about it,’’ Dortch said.

College coaches use it. The NCAA tournament selection committee uses it. The media use it — Jay Bilas, Dick Vitale, Rece Davis, etc. Hardcore hoops fans devour it.

“My goal was to get us national respect and I think we kinda got there,’’ Dortch said. “Somebody might be better than me, but nobody has edited and read more core college basketball than I have.’’

Blue Ribbon was a conduit to 13 years of creating draft scouting books for NBA clubs and off-camera work for NBATV.

Chris has also authored six books. I recommend “String Music, Inside the Rise of SEC Basketball.”

Another book subject is his other sports passion, golf. He did a kids book for Sports Illustrated.

A sportswriter in real life, it wasn’t a stretch to play one on the big screen when he landed a cameo as a reporter in “42,” the 2013 Jackie Robinson biopic.

Somehow, he finds time to teach a journalism class at UT-Chattanooga and facilitate the annual Chattanooga Film Festival.

He drops in occasionally on Knoxville sports radio or can still be spotted on press row at an arena near you.

“Basketball was the sport that chose me,’’ Dortch said. “Giving back to the sport is a real honor.’’

Mike Strange is a former writer for the News Sentinel. He currently writes a weekly sports column for Shopper News.

