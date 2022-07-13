ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Vols fan bashes Josh Heupel for game management — but I disagree | Adams

By John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBfQh_0gdtnkeC00

I just returned from my fifth vacation this year, so it’s understandable my mailbag has filled up.

Here are a few samples:

Jim writes: First, I love your columns and your views are 99% of the time spot on even though most Vol fans may not agree thru their Orange colored glasses.

To be blunt, I don’t think Josh Heupel can coach. I think he has a gimmick of running up to the line of scrimmage and trying to hit the defense before they are set. This works extremely well early with his scripted plays or against plainly inferior teams which we are playing many this year, I'm almost ashamed to say. Especially since we ducked Army in favor of Akron.

The bowl game really bothered me with coaching mistakes so I went back and looked at other games. John, Josh has no concept of clock and game management that most high school coaches have! Go back and look at the tapes. The number of timeouts he left on the field also is almost sinful.

My response: Hopefully, other readers will take note of your opening line. That’s the best wording to get your email published.

As for Heupel’s coaching, his biggest mistake last season was choosing Joe Milton as his starting quarterback. To Heupel’s credit, he quickly corrected that mistake. But before he gave the job to Hendon Hooker, the Vols lost a game they could have won against Pittsburgh.

The late-game play-calling against Purdue proved costly. But overall, Heupel is an excellent offensive coach.

Big picture: He took a minimally talented offense and averaged 39.3 points per game. That’s a sign of good things to come at Tennessee.

Mike writes: I am laughing at people who speculate that UCLA and USC fans will be upset about traveling to the cold Midwest for a snowy November football game. People don't seem to understand that UCLA and USC fans don't bother to attend home football games, and so they certainly are not likely to travel thousands of miles to an out of town game.

My response: I’m laughing, too.

The Big Ten might be euphoric over adding Los Angeles to its television market. However, LA has long been a pro town, not a college one.

USC and UCLA seldom fill their stadiums – no matter how good their teams are.

In the early 2000s, the Trojans were in the middle of a mini-dynasty under coach Pete Carroll. They didn’t just win. They won with Hollywood flair.

But when USC played Texas for the 2005 national championship in Pasadena, California, its fans were far outnumbered by Texas fans in the Rose Bowl.

Adams:Why Josh Heupel's offense for Tennessee football could lead nation in scoring

Vols preseason:History shows why a lofty Tennessee football preseason ranking could make Vols fans nervous | Adams

Mark writes: So, USC and UCLA want to join the Big 10, 12, 14 whatever conference. Nothing like a leisurely road trip drive from the 3rd world city of LA to oh I don't know, let's say uhh, Happy Valley, or worse, vice versa.

Major college football proves once again, greed has no limits. The real question is, what kind of 5G stupid plans can these greedy schools and AD's come up with next to further destroy all that is good about College Football. Cue the mike drop, I'm done.

My response: It’s not just about greed. It’s about building compelling new Big Ten rivalries.

I can’t wait to see UCLA and Rutgers kick off.

Mike writes: John, do you think the Big Ten will finally change its name to more accurately reflect the number of teams in the conference? Maybe it will become the Sweet Sixteen.

My response: Conferences have become no more concerned with numbers than geography.

Since the expanded “Big Ten” will stretch from New Jersey to Southern California, why not call it the “Bi-Coastal” and eliminate the misleading numerical designation.

Shemp writes: “The last shall be first and….”

There is more than a little irony in Ole Miss winning the College World Series.

A team that had a losing SEC record, lost the first game of the SEC Tournament, and was the 64th (last) team in the tournament.

While the first seeded team, do we need to name them, didn’t even make the finals!

Of course even more irony in that the first place team from last year from the same state didn’t even make the tournament this year.

“…the first shall be last!”

My response: Postseason college baseball is about as unpredictable of a sport as you will find. And I watched a lot this summer. In fact, I watched more NCAA Tournament baseball games than I had in the previous 10 years combined.

The upsets add to the sport’s appeal – unless, of course, your team is the one being upset.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersspine.com

Tennessee's largest orthopedic group opens 2nd new location in a month

Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is opening a new location in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to a July 15 news release shared in Rutherford County Source. The new location is the second in Murfreesboro and the second office the practice opened since the end of June. TOA also opened a Brentwood, Tenn., clinic and physical therapy facility June 27.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Nearest Green Distillery unearths the story of a slave and the birth of Tennessee whiskey

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — About an hour drive south of Nashville, there’s a distillery that aims to bring truth to a long history of Tennessee whiskey making. Nearest Green Distillery sits on 323 acres of property in Shelbyville. The Black-owned company is led by CEO Fawn Weaver, who helped unearth the story of Nathan “Nearest” Green—a former slave who taught Jack Daniel everything he knew about distilling whiskey.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adams, TN
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
WKRN News 2

Highest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Nashville

Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

John Cole’s Tennessee: The latest lunge

Hints by leading Tennessee lawmakers that they may hold a special legislative session to overrule Metro Nashville Council to bring the 2024 Republican National Convention to Music City — and to punish Nashville for its anti-RNC stance — represent the latest grab for local control.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Adams
Person
Josh Heupel
wmot.org

New COVID-19 infections increased again in Tennessee last week, but new case counts fell sharply in Nashville

(Mike Osborne) — The number of new cases of COVID-19 increased statewide this past week, but fell sharply in Metro Nashville. The Tennessee Department of Health reported Wednesday that the number of new infections rose two percent across the state during the week that ended Saturday. Compare that to three weeks ago when new case counts spiked 17 percent in a single, seven-day period.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance Announces Second Location in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA), Tennessee’s largest orthopedic surgery group, is pleased to announce the opening of a second location in Murfreesboro, TN. Located at 5109 Veterans Pkwy, Suite 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, TOA Murfreesboro Westlawn features an orthopedic clinic, physical therapy, MRI access, and sports performance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Baseball Games#Ucla Football#American Football#College Football#Tennessee Vols#Purdue
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County School System is the Fastest Growing System in Tennessee - Salary Study to be Conducted to Prepare for Continued Growth

The Rutherford County Schools have announced plans to move forward with an employee salary study. Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said a third-party vendor will oversee and conduct the study…. The salary study won’t impact the upcoming school year, but could change the structure of future pay. However, a...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

USN hires first person of color to lead school in 107 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This week, a Nashville private school made history after hiring the first person of color to lead the school. After 107 years, the University School of Nashville will have its first person of color leading the k-12 school. Nashville is filled with dozens of private schools...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West Emergency Department First in Tennessee to Obtain Accreditation in Geriatric Care

NASHVILLE – The emergency department at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has become first in the state to receive accreditation by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) in the discipline of geriatric care. ACEP’s Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation Program recognizes emergency departments that offer specialized care for patients age 65 and older.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Army
WATE

Tennessee Marine killed in World War II accounted for

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The remains of a Tennessee soldier who was killed during World War II have been identified. Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. William R. Ragsdale of Nashville was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, which was part of the invasion force of the island of Saipan.
NASHVILLE, TN
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Nashville, TN — 30 Top Places!

Music City has a serious breakfast game. Sure, it’s known as a brunch town, but it has plenty of exceptional breakfast spots to satisfy every palate. From Southern comfort food to decadent pastries, the options for breakfast in Nashville are endless. And, we’re helping you enjoy the best breakfast...
NASHVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy