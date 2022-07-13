ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Transcendent performance in leading role makes Thalian Association's 'Dogfight' a must-see

By Bob Workmon
Star News
Star News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35N6Fb_0gdtndT700

A coming-of-age story. It's a term thrown around to describe everything from broad comedies to heartbreaking romances, and a form almost always accompanied by lost innocence — sometimes for an entire culture.

As Thalian Association Community Theatre's production of Pasek and Paul's "Dogfight" demonstrates, all of those elements can exist in the same story. You can witness it for yourself through Sunday, July 17, at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington .

"Dogfight" is a musical adaptation of Nancy Savoca's 1991 film starring Lili Taylor and River Phoenix. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (composers of "Dear Evan Hansen") matched music to Peter Duchan's book, a mostly faithful retelling of Bob Comfort's screenplay.

Featuring barrack-room language and some of the darker impulses of human beings, this show is not for children, so please take caution. The plot, in short, revolves around a group of Marines, fresh from infantry training, on a 24-hour leave in San Francisco before shipping out to Vietnam as advisors. The time is November 1963.

On their way into the city, Birdlace, Bernstein and Boland – "The Three Bees" – decide to host a "dogfight," in which each Marine puts $50 in a pot for a competition to see who can bring the ugliest date to a party that night. Birdlace finds himself in a diner where he sees Rose, a shy waitress, strumming a guitar and singing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zfdU_0gdtndT700

Rose, embodied endearingly by Sydney Smith Martin, agrees to go to the party. On their way, Rose's warmth and compassion further reveal themselves, and Birdlace has second thoughts about putting her through the ordeal. He's embarrassed to be seen with her, she says, and Birdlace relents.

The contest's winner reveals the purpose of this cruel cotillion. Marcy, a prostitute hired for the purpose, is overheard by Rose arguing with her escort in the lady's room. Rose is offended and enraged, and slaps Birdlace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWYHN_0gdtndT700

Intent on making amends, Birdlace finds Rose at home and invites her to dinner. They spend the rest of the night together before he returns to post. Rose tells us why she accepted the invitation and embraces the rough-edged apology — she is more than Birdlace's or any man's assessment of her. And, in Martin's voice, we believe it.

The show's ensemble and principals pour their energy and affection for the show into every note of the music. Logan Mack as Birdlace, Jonathan Conner as Bernstein and Caleb Hector as Boland gel perfectly as the band of brothers in all things, good and bad.

Director Cathy Street’s guiding hand not only directs traffic on the small Hannah Block stage, but she also meets the demand for sensitivity to the show’s more difficult adult themes without pulling punches.

Kelsey McCrary's Marcy, the hooker with a heart of gold, is remarkable vocally and dramatically. Her scene with Martin when Rose learns the truth about the contest, shows them both to powerful effect in a sustained crescendo – Marcy trumpets her clear-eyed pragmatism as Rose moves from stunned disbelief to implacable resentment.

Martin and Mack match up beautifully for this assignment, vocally compatible and believable as two people inexplicably drawn to one another in a matter of hours. Martin makes the case for Rose possessing a strength that grows beyond whatever insecurities haunt her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WtwGb_0gdtndT700

Mack hits every beat of Birdlace's ethical conflict in the face of the casual misogyny that thrives in the world of young men shaped by a cruel culture, full of a belief in their invincibility and superiority. Mack's final epiphany as Birdlace is, as it should be, heartbreaking, as much as Rose's compassion depicts the ultimate strength.

There are times when an actor so wonderfully captures a character that you forget you’re watching a performance. Martin transports us consistently as Rose, with singing that borders on transcendent.

There is much more to the story of “Dogfight.” Some of it may delight, or shock. But if you like a good story set to well-crafted music and lyrics, you don’t want to miss this one.

Contact StarNews arts and culture at 910-343-2343.

WANT TO GO?

Who: "Dogfight," with book by Peter Duchan and music and lyrics by Pasek and Paul. Presented by Thalian Association Community Theatre .

When: 7:30 p.m. July 14-16, 3 p.m. July 17.

Where: Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center 2nd Street Stage, 120 S. Second St., Wilmington

Info: Tickets are $25, $20 for military personnel & groups.

Details: 910-251-1788 or Thalian.org .

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Transcendent performance in leading role makes Thalian Association's 'Dogfight' a must-see

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Dunkin’ bringing next generation store to Whiteville next week

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — People who live, work and travel through Whiteville can now experience Dunkin’s store of the future, according to the company. Dunkin’ will open its new restaurant at 1006 Smyrna Drive on Wednesday, July 20th, featuring the brand’s next generation design, with a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies. 
WHITEVILLE, NC
The State Port Pilot

Dixie Boys, Softball Belles county teams win state titles

Brunswick County is home to two state championship teams – Dixie Boys Baseball and Dixie Softball Belles – that will now head to their World Series in Louisiana. Brunswick County beat Boger City 7-3 and won the N.C. Dixie Boys Baseball state championship July 13 at Town Creek Park, earning a bid to the World Series.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Oak Island Angels assist couple after devastating house fire

UPDATE: The nonprofit group Oak Island Angels is assisting an older, retired couple who lost everything they own, including their pet bird and cat, to a July 8 house fire in Oak Island. The man is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Donations of money or gift cards may be...
OAK ISLAND, NC
