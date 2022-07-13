ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Line Apothecary owners launch commercial kitchen to help other small businesses

By Gail Ciampa, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
South Kingstown — Rhode Island's newest commercial kitchen, Town Made, has just opened on Main Street in Wakefield with two bonuses.

It has a storefront for the culinary businesses to sell their foods or arrange pick-up of a meal. On a recent day, a chocolatier was offering samples as she mixed her ingredients.

Town Made also has an operations director, chef Rachael LaPorte as Town Made’s food operations director who will be there to assist those launching their new businesses out of the commercial kitchens.

It tells you a lot about the robust local food scene that Town Made co-founder and president Ken Procaccianti has already wondered aloud if he built a big enough space. That's hard to fathom since it has two full, state of the art kitchens with a 10 burner stove, char broiler grill, venting, refrigeration and long term dry storage.

Shared kitchen space for locally produced foods

But such is the need for kitchens where food artisans can cook, create and sell their products.

Rhode Islanders love their special, locally produced foods. Passionate entrepreneurs  are building their businesses to satisfy demand. They just need more places to do that, especially in their early days.

Food for Thought: In the RI restaurant scene, it's not always survival of the tastiest

Procaccianti, who owns Town Made with wife Christina Procaccianti, is well-suited for the mission. The pair are successful entrepreneurs, having built their successful hybrid business, Green Line Apothecary, in Providence and Wakefield. It's a throwback to the days of a real community pharmacy with a fun soda fountain selling homemade ice cream. Christina is a pharmacist.

"Town Made was born out of the idea that we are makers, too," said Procaccianti.

They started Green Line six years ago with no investment from anyone, and grew their business from four to 100 employees.

They even outgrew their first location at 203 Main St. in Wakefield. They moved Green Line Apothecary five doors down the street to 245 Main St.

That's when the couple began thinking about what they could do with the building at 203. They knew they had to make their own ice cream there, but it was big enough to do so much more.

That included hiring LaPorte, who previously worked at a cooperative kitchen chef in Connecticut.

“As someone who started their own food business in cooperative kitchens, I am thrilled to help a new generation of chefs make their culinary dreams come true at Town Made,” she said.

"It's about more than coming in and using the deep fryer," said Procaccianti. "We want to cultivate the local economy."

That also meant including a storefront where their makers can sell their foods or arrange pick-up.

"We are not in an industrial area but on vibrant Main Street in Wakefield," he added.

Watching the cooks in the kitchen brings even more to see on Main Street.

Town Made is fully licensed and people are cooking there now, but there are more to come.

Who's cooking in the cooperative kitchen?

The current roster includes A Taste of Time, a weekly meal prep and caterer, and Gansett Craft Chocolate, a chocolatier bringing beans to bar chocolate. A food truck named Sleaze Burger has signed on.

"Numerous start-ups in various early stages of membership, like a vegan cheesemaker, organic cotton candy maker, acai bowl maker, cooking school instructor and more,"  said Procaccianti.

Your 2022 guide to great summer food in RI: We may be small, but our culinary scene is mighty

Part of the space is also used for Green Line Apothecary's ice cream production. They needed their own kitchen space, too.

Modern drug stores, old-fashioned soda fountains

Procaccianti describes himself as the CEO of a modern drug store. The two Green Line Apothecary stores are a place where you find local products and get your prescriptions filled and delivered statewide. But most importantly, they are community gathering places with their old-fashioned soda fountains.

Procaccianti enjoys seeing people hanging out, or maybe going on first dates. They can enjoy old-fashioned egg creams, phosphates and lime rickeys and maybe go back in time to a simpler world for a time.

Having their own larger kitchen will help Green Line grow as they continue to make their all natural ice cream with ingredients like locally foraged rhubarb.

Learn more about what they are doing in Wakefield at 203 Main St. and follow their progress at townmade.com .

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Green Line Apothecary owners launch commercial kitchen to help other small businesses

