WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday will feature a good amount of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s but there may be brief showers or storms in the evening. We could see some late-day isolated thunderstorms south of D.C. late Thursday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 4 .m. Friday -- although it's not looking like severe storms and no flooding is anticipated.

