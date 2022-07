Mt. Rainier was such a brutal climb that I was in the emergency room four days after leaving the mountain. Sacrificing acclimation for safety was something that had to be done, and thus our schedule was thrown off, resulting in much more suffering. Mitigating risk was everything on the most glaciated peak in the lower 48, where over 400 people have died and many bodies, like the 32 Marines from the '46 accident, are forever entombed within the glaciers.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO