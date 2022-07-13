ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Flats, NY

Big Flats rides early runs to repeat title in District 6 Little League 10-12 division

By Andrew Legare, Elmira Star-Gazette
The Star Gazette
The Star Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSYlY_0gdtm6ei00

Big Flats' formula for success boiled down to its simplest form: Give maximum effort and have a blast doing so.

That combination produced Big Flats' second consecutive District 6 Little League championship in the 10-12 age group Tuesday under the lights at Horseheads' Little League stadium. Lights-out pitching from starter Johnny Graham, a tone-setting two-run double by Beckett Doane, aggressively smart base running and stellar defense combined to spearhead a 6-2 victory over Waverly.

The older players gave Big Flats its second District 6 title in two days. The 8-10 all-stars were a 12-3 winner over Corning-Painted Post in that age group's championship game Monday.

"They played great. They came to play," Big Flats head coach Kevin Doane said of Tuesday's effort. "They swung the bats well. They got an early lead, Johnny Graham pitched phenomenal to get us to the end of the game. Great job by all the kids."

Players of the Game

Graham went 4 2/3 innings and struck out seven, with three walks and four hits allowed. He was 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs.

In addition to his two-run double in the opening inning that skipped to the fence on the fast-playing outfield, Beckett Doane worked out of a fifth-inning jam and recorded the final three outs in the sixth inning to close out the title.

Lyncoln Bennett doubled and scored twice for Big Flats. Gavin Van Gorden added a hit and two runs.

Axel Murray and Brayden Bowman doubled for Waverly. Jack Pipher had an RBI.

Quotable

"It's really fun to do this," Graham said of the title.

"The pitching, I just felt smooth with it and consistent with it. So if you're down and say (the count is) 3-0, just keep working back."

He added the early lead helped take away some of the championship pitching nerves.

Key moment of the game

Pipher's single with two outs in the fifth got Waverly within 5-1 and ended the pitching day for Graham. Doane came on and got a fielder's choice groundout to strand two runners.

"That’s what Beckett does for us, he gets a lot of ground balls," Coach Doane said. "He throws a nice, heavy ball that gets a lot of contact, but weak contact."

A two-out error in the sixth pushed across Waverly's second run, but Graham went into the hole at shortstop for a nifty backhanded play to end the game and set off a celebration that later included the traditional dumping of the water bucket over the coach's head.

Base running, defense other keys

Big Flats put pressure on Waverly's defense. Two runs on wild pitches and another on an error led to a 5-0 lead in the third. Big Flats' final run came on a wild pitch in the sixth inning.

Big Flats also got the job done defensively.

"We made a lot of great plays in the field," Coach Doane said. "This is a really, really hard ground and we've been practicing on hard ground anticipating this sort of pavement-like field and it worked out."

When asked what makes this group of all-stars special, Kevin Doane responded, "Effort level."

He added, "These guys from day one we've made them promise to hustle and give maximum effort every single day. They do every practice, every game. It's phenomenal."

Graham said Big Flats enjoys playing with each other.

"We had a really good team build," he said. "Everybody was cheering each other up and just having fun."

Big Flats earned a spot in the Section 1 East tournament, which brings the possibility of advancing to the New York state tournament. Ultimate destination for teams in this age group is the Little League World Series, to be held Aug. 17-28 in Williamsport. Cortland will host sectionals.

Big Flats' opener in the double-elimination tournament is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday against District 8 champion Fayetteville-Manlius at NBT Field.

"We know we’re going to face tough teams with tough pitching," Coach Doane said. "We’ve got to get our bats ready. I think our defense is good, I think our pitching is good. We’ve got to come ready for some pitchers who can throw really hard and probably throw some curveballs and change-ups we’re not used to seeing."

