Retail

Movers & Shakers

By The Daily Memphian Staff
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago
Karen Treas, a key player in the growth and success of Moore Tech for the last eight years, has been promoted to chief administrative officer of the 113-year-old college.

Memphis, TN
