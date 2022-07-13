ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

Marlborough Democratic City Committee plans summer food drive on Saturday

By Special to the Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 2 days ago

MARLBOROUGH — The Marlborough Democratic City Committee will hold its summer collection drive of food, personal items and funds to benefit of the Marlborough Community Cupboard on Saturday, rain or shine.

The committee conducts four drives each year.

“The community continues to impress us with its generosity for our friends and neighbors in need,” said Dan Caruso, chairman of the MDCC, in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20I947_0gdtlypY00

The collection will be conducted as a drop-off at the Navin Arena lower parking lot, 451 Bolton St. (Route 85), Marlborough, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Non-perishable food, personal care items and financial donations, including gift cards, are welcome.

Needed items include:

  • Children’s items, especially diapers and wipes.
  • Basic cooking items such as cooking oil and sugar.
  • Bakeable goods such as mixes for cakes, muffins and pancakes.
  • Peanut butter and jelly.
  • Canned goods such as Spaghetti O's, ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, chili, canned soups, canned vegetables and canned beans of all kinds.
  • Snack foods such as crackers, cookies, raisins, Jell-O mixes, Jell-O pudding and popcorn.
  • Breakfast items including all cereals, hot or cold.
  • Condiments such as ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise.

For more information about the collection, contact Pam McNair at 508-294-5481 or email plmcnair12@gmail.com; or email Teria Ellis at teriaellis45@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

 

