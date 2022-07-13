ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Filing for Social Security at age 62 means locking in a lower monthly benefit for life. That's because you're not entitled to your full monthly benefit based on your wage history until full retirement age (FRA) kicks in. And that won't happen until age 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on your year of birth.

Filing for Social Security before FRA means settling for a reduced benefit, and that's not always a good thing. But in some situations, it makes sense. Here are just a few scenarios where it pays to file for benefits at 62.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKAWa_0gdtlxwp00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Healthcare is costing you an arm and a leg

Some people are fortunate enough to have heavily subsidized health insurance through their jobs. But not everyone has access to a subsidized employer plan. It may be that you're self-employed, and you're therefore responsible for securing health coverage on your own.

If you're having trouble covering the cost of things like premiums, deductibles, and copays, then claiming Social Security at age 62 could put you in a better position to manage your health. It could also help ensure that you're not forced to skimp on care due to financial concerns.

Remember, Medicare eligibility doesn't start until age 65. At that point, you may end up spending less on healthcare if your current coverage is very expensive. But claiming Social Security at 62 could help you get through a few more years of higher costs.

2. You want to make a career change while you're still young enough to work

Some people wind up staying at the same job for years on end because it's stable and pays the bills, even if it's far from their dream job. But what if you're a 62-year-old accountant who's always wanted to know what it's like to work as a musician?

Making that switch could mean taking a big pay cut. But if you claim Social Security early, your benefits might make up for that drop in income, all the while allowing you to do something you've always wanted while you're young and healthy enough.

3. You have a large enough nest egg to cover your essential bills

If you're in your early 60s with very little money socked away, then claiming Social Security at 62 could be a dangerous move -- namely, because you might need a higher monthly benefit to compensate for a lack of savings. But if you have a giant nest egg , and the money you receive from Social Security will largely be used for things like leisure and travel, then you might as well get that money as soon as you can.

In fact, if you did a great job of saving money through the years, then you deserve to claim Social Security as soon as you're eligible. Maybe you skipped out on big trips during your career to boost your IRA or 401(k) contributions. If so, now's the time to make up for that by collecting Social Security and getting out to see the world at an age when you have more energy.

Is claiming Social Security at 62 the right move for you?

In some situations, filing for Social Security early is a decision that could sorely backfire. But if you're struggling to pay for healthcare to the point where you may have to neglect medical issues, you're itching for a career switch, and you have a nice-sized nest egg, then claiming Social Security at 62 makes a ton of sense. And in these cases, you shouldn't feel bad about locking in a smaller benefit -- even if you do wind up stuck with it for life.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 8

Related
CNET

Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in July

July Social Security payments will start arriving this week for many, and if you're waiting on your first check, you're probably wondering when it'll arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Savings#Health Plan#Fra#Healthcare#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates

Can Social Security Payments Be Garnished?

If you collect Social Security, your payments are subject to the same garnishment rules that apply to other types of income. This means your benefits can be withheld to enforce your legal obligation to pay child support, alimony or restitution, according to the Social Security Administration website. State laws determine...
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service. SNAP is the largest federal nutrition assistance program, but it’s operated and administered at the state level. SNAP Schedule: When Can I...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

If you max out your Social Security benefit by waiting until you're 70, your monthly checks will be 77% higher than if you started at 62. Many older adults need to take benefits long before 70 because they need the money sooner. About 50% of adults 65 and older in...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

If Your Student Loan Debt Is Forgiven, What Happens to Your Credit Score? Here's What to Know

With more than one in five families holding student loans -- according to the most recent numbers from the Federal Reserve -- a proposal by President Joe Biden's administration to forgive some portion of higher-education debt could help the finances of a lot of people. And while removing debt from your balance sheet may be a good thing for you and your monthly budget in the long term, it might have an unexpected effect on your credit score in the short term.
EDUCATION
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
202K+
Followers
98K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy