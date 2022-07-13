ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin Galactic Looks Interesting Now That the Focus Is Back on Space

By Travis Hoium
 2 days ago

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) has faced challenges launching its space tourism rockets into space, and a complex design and manufacturing process has caused delays. The company is essentially designing from scratch both rockets that go into space and the "mother ship" that carries a rocket from the ground to about 50,000 feet.

An agreement announced last week will allow Virgin Galactic to lean on Boeing (NYSE: BA) subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to create next-generation mother ships and focus internal development on space. In theory, this will give the company more focus and the potential to scale even more quickly.

Image source: Virgin Galactic.

Boeing steps in to build the mother ship

Boeing's agreement with Virgin Galactic, through Aurora Flight Sciences, is fairly straightforward. The company will both design and manufacture the next-generation mother ships that Virgin Galactic will use to get rockets to their launch height.

This partnership will leverage Boeing's overall scale and expertise and Aurora's niche of building unique aircraft. The company has built high-altitude aircraft, drones, and urban mobility planes. The cost of the deal wasn't announced, but now that it's moving closer to launching commercial operations and knows the advantages and disadvantages of the technology it's developed, Virgin Galactic is probably looking to offload parts of the design process to someone with more expertise.

Building scale

What's interesting about this announcement is that Virgin Galactic is partnering with Boeing to scale the business more quickly. CEO Michael Colglazier said Aurora will make the mother ship "faster to produce [and] easier to maintain and will allow us to fly substantially more missions each year."

The figure Virgin Galactic is still shooting for is 400 flights per year from Spaceport America with two new mother ships. It's estimated these aircraft will enter service in 2025, which is relatively soon for a new aircraft to launch, adding another layer of risk.

We know that Virgin Galactic is also producing more of its own rockets that actually fly into space. So using its internal capacity on rocket production while leaning on Boeing for mother ship manufacturing makes sense if scale is the goal.

The upside for Virgin Galactic

If the Aurora deal does allow Virgin Galactic to scale more quickly, it could be great for the business. The stated goal in last week's press release was 400 flights per year from the current spaceport although the timing of that level of scale is uncertain (definitely after 2025). The current price point of at least $400,000 per passenger and six seats per spacecraft has a revenue potential of at least $960 million per year.

Virgin Galactic's current market cap is $1.9 billion, and if the company can get off the ground and if it can start scaling the space tourism business, this could be a great growth stock trading at a reasonable value. But notice there are a lot of "ifs" in that statement.

There's a lot of risk for Virgin Galactic, and more delays to commercial launch, which is expected sometime next year, should be expected based on historical trends. But the risk/reward is looking attractive, especially now that Virgin Galactic can put its entire focus on the spacecraft.

Travis Hoium has positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Interesting Engineering

NASA is worried SpaceX's Starship could destroy its iconic launch pad 39A

Starship's road to launch has been one of soaring highs and dramatic explosions tempered by grinding regulatory procedures. SpaceX may have just received clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to launch its fully reusable Starship rocket to orbit from Texas, but another regulatory hurdle could prevent it from reaching the ambitious launch goals set by CEO Elon Musk.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
ComicBook

NASA Shares Stellar Snapshot of Nearby Galaxy

In a matter of days, NASA will share the first images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, one of the most elaborate vessels ever sent to space. In the meantime, the space agency is celebrating the holiday weekend by releasing snapshots from Webb's predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope. That...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk

In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Observer

SpaceX’s Starship Test is Making Both NASA and its Launch Pad Neighbors in Texas Very Nervous

SpaceX, the private space company owned by Elon Musk, is looking to test launch a fully assembled Starship, a nearly 30-story-tall rocket, to Earth’s orbit as soon as this month. The launch site will ether be the company’s development site in Boca Chica, Texas or NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will be the largest spacecraft ever launched, and authorities at both locations are worried about the possibility of a test failure—something not unfamiliar to SpaceX—that could cause catastrophic damages to surrounding facilities and natural habitats.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Albatross-inspired glider designed for Mars flight

Scientists are designing a glider to soar over Mars for days at a time using only wind energy for propulsion. The design is partly inspired by a technique an albatross uses in flight. The plane has a wingspan of about 11 feet (3.4m) and will use several different flight methods...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

China's Tianwen-1 has imaged the entire surface of Mars, completing its primary mission

After exploring Mars for more than a year, China's Tianwen-1 space probe has successfully taken images covering the entire Red Planet, China's National Space Administration (CNSA) announced on June 29. Tianwen-1, which translates to "quest for heavenly truth," consists of six separate spacecraft: an orbiter, two deployable cameras, lander, remote camera, and Zhurong rover. The images in question were taken by the orbiter while circling Mars 1,344 times, capturing images of the Red Planet from every angle while Zhurong explored the surface. in the statement, CNSA said the probe has now completed all of its tasks, which included taking medium-resolution images covering the entire planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ComicBook

NASA Shares Stunning New Photos of Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover first launched toward Mars two entire years ago and has been exploring the planet since, returning new stunning high-resolution photos of the Red Planet with each day that passes. Wednesday was no different as the space agency shared a handful of new photos to Perseverance's website. The...
ASTRONOMY
Fast Company

Astronauts are taking out the ISS trash using Bishop Airlock

Earlier this month, astronauts disposed of some 172 pounds of trash from the International Space Station (ISS) using a completely new method: sending it out of the commercial Bishop Airlock designed, owned, and operated by Houston-based Nanoracks. Once the specially designed trash bag was ejected from the airlock, voilà—the ISS crew had less waste to worry about.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
