Lancaster Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Elderly Man Found with Blunt Force Trauma

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An incident involving two men at a location in the city of Lancaster Tuesday afternoon, July 12, left one man dead and an elderly man injured.

Anthony Cheval / KNN

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from the Lancaster Station responded to a “Gun-Shot Victim” call for service at approximately 12:20 p.m. near the 1100 block of West Avenue J8, according to the LASD Information Bureau.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male adult, 54-years-old, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, reported LASD. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

A 76-year-old adult male was located and had sustained a blunt force trauma to his upper torso, according to the LASD Information Bureau. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Based on preliminary information, investigators learned both victims were involved in an altercation at a residence. During the altercation, the 76-year-old victim was struck with a blunt instrument and the 54-year-old victim had been shot, reported LASD.

LASD said there is no suspect outstanding. A neighbor at the scene said the two men were related, however, LASD has not confirmed a relationship at this time.

The investigation is ingoing, and this news story will be updated when more information is made available.

Video: Anthony Cheval, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network