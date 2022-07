The Rice Bull Riding Company is one of many events highlighting the festivities at the Sherburne County Fair in Elk River this week. The Sherburne County Fair Board President is Jenni Axelson. She joined me on WJON today. Axelson says the bull riding and mutton busting will take place Friday night starting at 7 p.m. with the gates opening at 6 p.m. She says they have quite a few local bull riders which includes a member of the military home on leave and a father and son duo out of Zimmerman.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO