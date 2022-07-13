ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring 'Barbarians of the Badlands' DLC Seemingly Leaked

By Ralston Dacanay
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An image circulating social media Tuesday has seemingly leaked the title and release date for FromSoftware's first piece of Elden Ring DLC. Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands Release Date Information. As shown in the image, Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands is seemingly set to be release in...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Elden Ring Players Skeptical of New DLC "Leak"

An image surfaced online this week which supposedly carried with it news of new Elden Ring DLC, but not everyone is convinced. In fact, many Elden Ring players seem to be skeptical of the existence of a DLC referred to as "Barbarians of the Badlands" even if there are many more who are simply wishing DLC would come out in some shape or form. Other non-Elden Ring releases were mentioned in the supposed leak, too, though some of them only added to the skepticism.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Long Lost Xbox Exclusive Has Been Discovered

Footage and details of Knights of Decayden have been discovered, a long-lost exclusive originally set for the original Xbox from the developers behind Star Wars: X-Wing. The existence of Totally Games' Knights of Decayden has gone mostly under the radar until now, but details of its development have been told to Axios' Stephen Totilo by Totally Games founder Larry Holland and Xbox head Phil Spencer.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badlands#Barbarians#Video Game#Fromsoftware#Elden Ring Dlc#Tekken#Bandai Namco#Resetera
ComicBook

Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Yusuke's Cool Side

Yu Yu Hakusho is currently celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime's debut, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why the series is still one of the biggest action hits ever with a cool take on Yusuke Urameshi! Yoshihiro Togashi is currently working on his return with his current manga series, Hunter x Hunter, but the series creator first really got a hold with fans with the release of Yu Yu Hakusho. Not only was it a memorable manga, but the anime adaptation remains one of the most popular and highly regarded action franchises of all time even after all these years have gone by.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
China
NewsBreak
RPG
GamesRadar

All free games for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day free games are available now for 2022, so make sure you check out which notable names and indie titles made the list. Some of these games will only be available on Prime Day itself - a two-day sale event where you can find some of the best Prime Day deals on all sorts of stuff - while others will be available through the whole month, and some aren't even games at all, but exclusive rewards and DLC for existing games that can only be accessed with a Prime Gaming membership. Here's the full list of what's available, as far as free games go, for Amazon Prime day 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Reportedly Won't Have Major GTA 5 Feature

A new GTA 6 report relays word that the next Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games will not contain one of the biggest features and key selling points of GTA 5. While Rockstar Games confirmed back in February that the next installment in the series was indeed in development, it's not formally announced the game, let alone revealed it. And because neither of these things have happened, it's consequently not said a word about the game itself. In the place of Rockstar's silence has been a metric ton of rumors and "leaks" from a wide range of sources, with everything between anonymous Reddit users to some of the most prominent journalists in the industry having something to say about what is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New GTA Online DLC Leaked by Grand Theft Auto Leaker

Rockstar Games is reportedly working on new GTA Online DLC under the codename of DLC Pack 1, which, of course, is a placeholder. When this DLC will be revealed or released, the report in question does not say, but we do have some details about what to expect. Like most DLC updates, players should expect lots of new vehicles.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Evil Dead: The Game Adds Army Of Darkness Update Update With New Map, Exploration Mode, And More

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have released a new update today for their co-op PvP/PvE multiplayer game Evil Dead: The Game. The new Army of Darkness-themed update introduces that movie's Castle Kandar location as a map, as well as weapons, cosmetics, and a new single-player Exploration mode. Army of Darkness is the third installment in the Evil Dead franchise, and is about Ash Williams fighting an army of Deadites in the past while trying to get back home.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Bringing Back Classic Killstreak Rewards

Who’s excited for Modern Warfare II? Although it’s been predicted that Activision’s upcoming Call of Duty title won’t be able to outsell FromSoftware’s powerful game of the year contender, Elden Ring, there’s still a huge amount of fans ready to jump on it, and for good reason. Leaks have suggested that we’ll be seeing some iconic maps make a return, and it’s even been claimed that we could be getting a map editor for the first time ever.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Premium Reveals New Free Games for July 2022

Sony has revealed the new list of games that will be joining PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra for the month of July 2022. As part of the new overhaul to PS Plus last month, Sony offered two new tiers of the service that contain a number of different games to play. And while those that are merely subscribed to the "Essential" tier of PS Plus will still be able to download new games each month, those that have Premium and Extra can expect even more titles to come about on a routine basis.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy