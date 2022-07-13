ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Your Last Chance To Shop These Prime Day Best-Sellers

By Tessa Flores
 2 days ago
The NuFace Trinity , Instant Pot Vortex air fryer and Apple AirPods Pro .

There’s only one day left of Amazon Prime Day, and so far, we’ve seen our readers take full advantage of some long-awaited deals that they may not see for another 12 long months. Now, we’re in the final stretch of Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, which means it’s your last chance to snag of some of the most sought-after products for yourself, while also saving a ton of money.

Based on the anonymous shopping stats that we pore over during Prime Day, we’re seeing that HuffPost readers are curious about the culinary wonders of an Instant Pot air fryer and have strong desires to make a frothy cappuccino right in the comfort of their kitchens. There also seems to be a large population of hot sleepers in search of the cooling capabilities of a Casper mattress.

For anyone who’s feeling overwhelmed in the decision-making process, know that everything we’ve gathered in this list is a tried and true favorite among both our editors and HuffPost readers. Ahead, find everything from the Mercedes Benz of electric toothbrushes to clinical skin care, robot vacuums and even an ancestry kit.

FYI: Deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1

SodaStream sparkling water maker bundle (37% off)

$99.99 at Amazon (originally $159.95)

2

Flash Furniture mesh and leather desk chair (43% off)

$$115.75 at Amazon (originally $226.00)

3

Amazon Basics glass containers (38% off)

$18.52 at Amazon (originally $29.71)

4

Waterpik water flosser (38% off)

$44.99 at Amazon (originally $69.99)

5

Tushy Classic bidet (30% off)

$69.00 at Amazon (originally $99)

6

GE Profile Opal countertop ice maker (26% off)

$429 at Amazon (originally $579)

7

Rocketbook Fusion smart reusable notebook (41% off)

$22.01 at Amazon (originally $37)

8

Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station (41% off)

$175 at Amazon (originally $299.99)

9

The Pink Stuff miracle cleaning paste (40% off)

$5.97 at Amazon (originally $9.99)

10

Tirbit XSound Go Bluetooth speaker (20% off)

$36.33 at Amazon (originally $45.99)

11

Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant (20% off)

$24.60 at Amazon (originally $32)

12

Levoit air purifier Vista 200 (30% off)

$62.99 at Amazon (originally $89.99)

13

Amazon Fire TV stick (58% off)

$16.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)

14

Apple Watch Series 7 (30% off)

$279 at Amazon (originally $399)

15

Crest 3D whitening strips (35% off)

$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)

16

Kindle Oasis 8GB with three months of Kindle unlimited (30% off)

$174.99 at Amazon (originally $249.99)

17

KitchenAid Artisan mini 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer (31% off)

$259.99 at Amazon (originally $379.95)

18

Philips Sonicare 7500 ExpertClean rechargeable toothbrush (35% off)

$122.96 at Amazon (originally $189.96)

19

Calphalon 10-piece stainless steel cookware set (47% off)

$387.16 at Amazon (originally $729.99)

20

NordicTrack T-series treadmill plus 30-day iFit membership (30% off)

$450.30 at Amazon (originally $649)

21

Tuft & Needle hybrid mattress, queen (20% off)

$1,596 at Amazon (originally $1,995)

22

Casper Sleep Wave hybrid mattress, king (15% off)

$2,969 on Amazon (originally $3,295)

23

Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)

$16.80 at Amazon (originally $24)

24

iRobot Roomba i4 (38% off)

$399.99 at Amazon (originally $649.99)

25

23andMe+ premium membership bundle and DNA Kit (52% off)

$108.99 at Amazon (originally $229)

26

Vitamix 5200 self-cleaning blender (26% off)

$299.95 at Amazon (originally $405.99)

27

Keurig K- Slim single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker (54% off)

$59.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)

28

Calphalon espresso machine with coffee grinder (28% off)

$475.99 at Amazon (originally $663.70)

29

The NuFace Trinity starter kit (36% off)

$216.96 at Amazon (originally $339)

30

Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-quart air fryer (33% off)

$89.99 (originally $133.70)

31

Apple AirPods Pro (32% off)

$169.98 at Amazon (originally $249)

Comments / 0

