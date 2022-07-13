ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

County treasurer candidates acknowledge loan payment arrears, police suspension

By Dave McMillion, The Herald-Mail
 2 days ago
One candidate for Washington County treasurer was temporarily suspended in 1994 from his Maryland State Police job for alleged misuse of his badge, and the other candidate fought off an attempt to garnish his wages after he fell behind on car loan payments.

Republicans Robert M. Breeding and Mam Malick Thiam are running for the job of the county's tax collector in the July 19 primary election. Early voting continues through July 14.

The candidates recently outlined their experience in a Herald-Mail Q&A focused on the race for the treasurer's seat.

Breeding said he has managed over 200 employees across a four-state region and is well-qualified to manage a small office. He also noted experience with budgets of more than $75 million. "I have the appropriate experiences necessary and have a broad knowledge of government technology information management and processing systems," he wrote.

Thiam cited academic accomplishments that include a bachelor’s degree from University Polytechnic Gamal Abdel Nasser, Guinea, West Africa; a master’s degree from CUL Belgium in political science and management; an MBA from Strayer University; and a professional computer accounting program from Ashworth University in Atlanta. He worked with Halco subsidiary of ALCOA in Guinea as superintendent for 25 years. He said he oversaw 4,000 employees with focuses on managing HR, finance and logistics.

Absent a write-in campaign from a third candidate in the Nov. 8 general election, it's shaping up that one of the Republicans will be the next treasurer since no Democrats filed to run in the primary.

What caused the Maryland State Police suspension?

The 63-year-old Breeding, who lives just outside of Hagerstown, is a former Maryland State Police trooper and retired from the U.S. Army Military Police Corps.

Breeding was suspended from his state police duties in 1994 and accused of going into a Baltimore County nursing home, showing his badge and announcing he was investigating reports of Alzheimer's patients being coerced to vote, according to a Nov. 13, 1994, story in The Washington Post.

It came during a close state governor's race between GOP nominee Ellen R. Sauerbrey and Democrat Parris N. Glendening. Breeding was working for the Republican candidate in his spare time.

A state police spokesman said at the time that troopers may not act on behalf of any campaign while portraying themselves as state police officers.

Breeding said the allegations were unfounded and he was reinstated with pay. He denied conducting such an investigation and said the allegations stemmed from an individual he knew at the home who identified him as a trooper when he went in the facility.

"You're talking about something (that happened) 28 years ago," Breeding said.

Breeding was accused of breaking into a house of his estranged wife in Cumberland, Md., on Christmas Eve, according to a Dec. 26, 2008, story in the Cumberland Times-News. Police responded but Breeding fled, according to the story.

On Christmas Day, police spotted Breeding. He was charged with burglary, trespassing, theft and resisting arrest, according to the story.

Breeding said the charges were dropped, and attributed them to allegations that were "spun up out of control" in a divorce.

He also acknowledged being charged with two counts of perjury in 2008 for allegedly giving false testimony in a divorce proceeding.

Breeding said there was no conviction, adding that anyone can walk into a court and make an allegation, no matter how accurate it might be. Then the "truth comes out in court," Breeding said.

Thiam faced garnishment attempt

Thiam, 72, of Hagerstown, is a residential/support manager for CSAAC, which provides services for autistic children and adults. The organization has 60 homes throughout Maryland and a school in Montgomery County, said Thiam, who is married to state Del. Brenda Thiam, R-Washington.

He answered questions about financial trouble he and his wife experienced after she lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thiam said he took out a loan to purchase a $27,000 vehicle, primarily for his job.

When his wife lost her job, Thiam said it was up to him to keep the couple's bills paid. He fell behind in loan payments over a six-month period.

Thiam said a lawyer for the bank that supplied the loan attempted to garnish his wages. A judge dismissed the garnishment attempt, and there was a settlement to pay an outstanding amount of $5,000, Thiam said.

"I have the letter. I have the proof," said Thiam, referring to papers when the matter was recently worked out in Washington County Circuit Court.

Thiam said there had been $6,000 outstanding before the settlement agreement. He said everything has been paid.

Comments / 1

David Parker
2d ago

So we have a bad cop and some one boasting an education from third and fourth rate schools running for County Treasurer. Yeah I think I will just stay home on Tuesday.

Reply
2
