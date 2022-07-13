ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are guns allowed in New York's forest preserve land? Why state needs to clear confusion

By Bill Conners
Poughkeepsie Journal
 2 days ago
As would be expected, when the recent surge of mass shootings across the country prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to reconvene the state Legislature to advance bills to tighten the state’s gun laws, it created a lot of tension within the sporting community. There were concerns there could be unintended consequences, and they were not unfounded.

With the adoption of bills debated during the special sessions − S51001 and A41001 − sportsmen and women have been left to wonder if more than two hundred years of sporting tradition is going to be pulled out from under them.

The bills amended the state’s penal law to designate parks − state, county and municipal − as “sensitive places” and as such, gun owners may no longer carry firearms into the parks for any reason, including hunting. The conundrum here is that some members of both houses of the Legislature insist that “Parks” also includes any and all state land contained within the Blue Line of the Adirondack and Catskill forest preserves. The Governor disagrees.

According to the Governor’s spokesperson, Hochul believes “the bill language does not specifically reference the forest preserve, which is distinguished both in statute and the state constitution from all other public parks in New York State.” Even the Governor apparently believes the legislative intent was not to ban firearms from the forest preserves.

From the arrival of the first settlers, until this day, the preserve has been an important destination for thousands of the state’s licensed sportsmen and women. If this is not settled, more than 750,000 licensed resident and non-resident license holders could lose access to three million acres of land that they and generations of hunters before them have used to hunt deer, bear, turkeys, ruffed grouse and numerous other furred and feathered game animals.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli acknowledges sport hunting and fishing contribute billions of dollars annually to the state’s economy. We can only hope the Governor and the Legislature can reach an agreement to clean up the language in the Law and keep the forest preserve open for hunting. Closing the lands to hunting will damage the upstate economy and take away the livelihood of thousands of business owners and workers.

A new bill − S09498 − has been introduced in the state Senate that would amend the state penal law prohibiting firearms in public parks to exempt any state forest preserve land located in the Adirondack and Catskill parks.

More than two-thirds of the state’s more than 750,000 hunters use firearms. According to New York State Conservation Council President Chuck Parker, if firearms are banned from the forest preserve bowhunters cannot possibly fill the void. He feels that as a consequence hunting license sales will likely plummet. Parker said, “The upstate economy will definitely suffer, as will wildlife management in the region, in part because license revenue pays for important wildlife management programs.” He added he hopes the Governor and both houses of the Legislature can see the value that hunting brings to the region. He went on to say that conservation council will continue to communicate with state leaders to let them know just how important this issue is.

Survey to monitor striped bass health

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is conducting a study to monitor the health and contaminant loads of Atlantic striped bass in marine waters. DEC is partnering with Cornell University to collect striped bass samples through December 2023.

According to DEC, the survey will measure levels of polychlorinated biphenyl − a likely carcinogen often associated locally with GE's contamination of the Hudson − and other contaminants to update commercial fishery restrictions and the state Department of Health's consumption advisories for recreational anglers, as well as enhance the understanding of the state's striped bass population.

The survey will collect samples of striped bass from the Atlantic Ocean, Long Island Sound, and New York Harbor..

Like salmon and shad, striped bass are anadromous, meaning they are born in freshwater, spend most their lives in saltwater and return to freshwater to spawn. It is the spring spawning run of striped bass through New York Harbor and the upper reaches of the river all the way to Albany that has attracted generations anglers hoping to catch the next state record striper.

The current record for the Hudson River was set in 2014. The fish came from the Orange County area and weighed in at 60 pounds even. The current record the marine district has been around much longer. That 76-pound lunker was caught off Montauk on Long Island in 1981.

The last comprehensive assessment of PCB concentrations in New York's marine district took place in 1994, with supplemental studies taking place as late as 2007.

The Hudson was closed to commercial fishing for stripers in 1976 because of high PCB levels. Recreational fishing is allowed with low creel limits and extensive health advisories suggesting limited consumption.

For additional information of the state’s fish consumption advisories visit the Hudson River & Tributaries Region Fish Advisories site

Bill Conners of the Federation of Fish and Game Clubs writes on outdoors issues. Email: conners@billconners.net.

