ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 2 days ago

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central. Shoshone County through 200 AM PDT... At 125 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldatlas.com

8 Prettiest Mountain Towns In Idaho

Known as the “Gem State,” Idaho is the home to many small towns nestled in the Rocky Mountains, making it a truly spectacular place to explore. Located at points all across the State, these mountain towns are truly picture-perfect and a great way to discover the small town charm of Idaho. This article looks at 8 Prettiest Mountain Towns in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Homeowner who called 911 on Cataldo fire recalls early morning flames

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — After Tuesday night's thunder and lightning storms across the Inland Northwest and parts of Idaho, a fire was reported near the Cataldo Mission, on the eastern side of Idaho's northern panhandle, overnight. Homeowner Brett Ferro walked out of his house after thunder and lightning woke...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
State
Idaho State
Coeur d'Alene Press

City installing overhead detection systems on Sherman Avenue

COEUR d’ALENE — It’s maddening for a driver to approach a green light at an intersection, with no other traffic in sight, and the signal light, for no apparent reason, changes to yellow, then red. That should be happening less in Coeur d’Alene, and traffic flow should...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

The law of the land

COEUR d’ALENE — Don Johnston played a key role in Coeur d’Alene history, serving as its mayor from 1977 to 1981. Wednesday night, he came to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to see and hear about a key part of Idaho’s history. “This records the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

CdA police investigating homicide on July 11

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - On July 11, 2022 at about 4:00 p.m., the Coeur d’Alene Police Department received a call about a deceased male at his residence in the 2500 block of W. Versailles Dr. Officers arrived on scene and found the male inside his house. It was obvious the male had been deceased for several days. Detectives were called to the scene and determined the male was the victim of a homicide. Detectives are actively investigating this incident. The victim in this case is 61 year old Andrew T. Brake from Coeur d’Alene. This press release was delayed due to notifications of the next of kin and elements of the ongoing investigation. There is no indication that there is any ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department. You can also submit tips anonymously through the CDAPDTip app for iPhone nad Android (available for download from the a App Store or Google Play.) The app is an anonymous service run through a third party and your information is completely confidential.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Wind Gust#Special Weather Statement#Preparedness#Advisories#Wfo Spokane Warnings#Max#Mph
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s Most Popular Lake is Most Polluted

There are other famous lakes in Idaho (a friend is boating at Payette Lake this week), but Coeur d'Alene would be the most popular because of the sheer number of tourist visits. When I took a job in Idaho, a friend back east wrote to me and told me about his visits there. He said it was among the most beautiful places in America. The last time I was there, it was a long Independence Day weekend, and it rained. The streets were still clogged with traffic, and it wasn't easy finding a seat at a restaurant.
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify deceased man

RATHDRUM, Idaho – In April of 2022, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wooded area of Hwy 53 and Greensferry Road near the Paintball Field for an unattended death. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is currently investigating this death, unfortunately, the deceased male did not have any identification, jewelry, or other items which would help determine his identity. Detectives estimate the male to be in his 20’s to 30’s, approximately 6’02” tall with short brown hair. The male had fairly notable arthritis in his back and a full length rod placed in his left tibia. At the time of his death he was dressed in a grey long sleeve 3 button thermal Henley shirt, a white t-shirt, blue jeans with a camo belt and dark blue Sketcher tennis shoes. The male was also wearing white AND 1 brand socks. The belt was a Mossy Oak brand and the jeans were Wranglers size 34 x 32 blue jeans. Also with him was a blue plaid button up shirt and green (maybe camo) denim shirt/coat which was a Canyon Guide Outfitters brand. The male also had a white BIC lighter in a pocket. Estimates place the time of death around late summer to fall/early winter of 2021, but it could be a little earlier. If anyone has any information to help identify this male you are asked to contact Detective Northrup at jnorthrup@kcgov.us or at 208-446-1351 and reference case number 22-17577.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene police seeking information on man found dead in his home

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) is asking for the public's assistance in an investigation into the death of a 61-year-old man. At approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, CDAPD received a call about a deceased man who was found at his home near West Versailles Drive. When officers arrived, they found the man inside the home and determined he had been dead for several days.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Shoshone News Press

Free showing of Dante's Peak in Cd'A

COEUR d’ALENE — Bring a lawn chair, blanket, and some comfy clothes this Friday at the lawn of the Fort Sherman Chapel, for an explosive viewing of the film "Dante’s Peak." The event is part of “Movies on the Lawn,” a special attraction hosted by the Museum...
MOVIES
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Feel bad’: Police, community search for answers after finding abandoned baby

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Police are still looking for answers after finding an abandoned baby at an apartment complex. An alert neighbor called 911 on June 30 about the baby Coeur d’Alene police say was wrapped in a towel and left in a stroller at an apartment complex on West Hanley Avenue and North Courcelles Parkway. One neighbor who’s lived nearby for 13 years says never heard of something like this happening. Weeks later, he’s shocked there’s still so many unknowns surrounding this surrender.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Big Country News

Two Time Convicted Drunk Driver Pleads Guilty to Causing Fatal ATV Crash While Under the Influence

PULLMAN - A two-time convicted drunk driver has pleaded guilty to causing a fatal ATV crash while drunk behind the wheel. 29-year-old Tyler Beyer of Bovill pleaded guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter in Latah County second district court Tuesday morning. Beyer was driving a side-by-side drunk when he crashed outside of Deary killing his passenger 27-year-old Nolan Meece of Bovill. The crash occurred during the early morning hours of September 25th.
LATAH COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy