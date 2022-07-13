ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, ME

Bristol Pointe Two condo project rejected in York Village: Here’s why

By Max Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
YORK, Maine — The Planning Board rejected a new condominium project in York Village last week, saying it brought several issues to the downtown that were “symptomatic” of its size and scale.

The Bristol Pointe Two development put forth by Dave Lauze of Jefferson Homes would have brought 12 new condos to 294 York St. in a three-story building with approximately 3,300 square feet of commercial space on the first floor. It would have replaced a single-family home and would have shared a courtyard with Bristol Pointe One, a nine-unit complex approved in 2020 that has since been built.

Planning Board members said they could not approve Lauze’s request for a waiver on the width of the driveway July 7. The project sought a 14-foot width in a zone that requires 24 feet.

Since the project could not be completed without that waiver, the board voted unanimously to reject the project.

Planning Board Chair Kathleen Kluger said technically the vote came down to the waiver but that the issue of the driveway was among the concerns brought on by the project’s size. The building was proposed to have a total gross floor area of 6,814.5 square feet. Board members said its footprint would have caused other issues, including inadequate parking and an impact on wetlands.

“It’s kind of all tied into the same thing,” Kluger said. “The scale would certainly look different, be different, feel different, if it fit the measurements of the lot to the ordinance.”

Planning Board member Peter Smith said he understands progress in the downtown will mean tearing down a small building for new construction, but said, “This goes beyond that for me.”

“The more I looked at it, the more I realized that I believe that this needs to be scaled back down,” said Smith.

Parking and impact to local businesses a concern

Board members questioned the amount of parking available, a concern that was raised by residents and business owners speaking out during public comment. The project proposes one parking space per unit.

Board members heard from people during public comment concerned that guests of people living at Bristol Pointe would end up parking in other businesses’ lots.

“My concern is that I will have to get very defensive protecting the parking spaces that I need for my business because I pay for those parking spaces,” said Carolyn Brennan, who owns Village Scoop Ice Cream.

Kim Trafton, who owns an acupuncture practice nearby, said Bristol Pointe One has already caused parking problems, saying there have been people parking “constantly illegally across the street.” She said that has a significant impact on visibility for drivers, a concern that was raised by others who spoke out against the project.

“With Bristol Pointe Two, it’s going to be an even bigger issue,” Trafton said.

Board members said most of the issues raised would be alleviated if the project was not so large.

“The driveway is symptomatic of the scale issue, which is encroaching on all kinds of things,” said board member Gerry Runte. “(The scale) impacts the parking, it impacts the wetlands. It impacts the footprint. And it all comes back to scale.”

Will developer go back to drawing board?

Geoff Aleva, the civil engineer presenting the project before the Planning Board, asked if the board could refrain from voting down the project so the developer could adjust the proposal. Kluger and other board members agreed that would change the project too much and that a new application should be filed.

Smith advised the developer return with a new project that is no more than 5,000 square feet, as well as a first-floor commercial use that is conducive to a shop or a restaurant. He said offices for lawyers and insurance practices are not in the long-term vision for the village, which is what he said the proposed layout appeared to cater towards.

“That isn’t the intent of what we want to have happen in the village,” Smith said. “I would prefer to see 100% of the first floor set aside for some pedestrian-friendly use on the design, not break it up into separate offices and hallways.”

Aleva did not return a call seeking comment on the decision.

Abutters praise Planning Board decision

Residents who opposed the project praised the Planning Board for their decision.

Ellen Joyce said she felt like she was “tilting at a windmill” when she first wrote a letter to the editor this spring opposing the new project for myriad issues caused by the project’s density. She spoke against the project July 7 and said the decision to reject it restored her faith in local democracy.

“The York Planning Board was open to reviewing the application with fresh eyes. They did not dig their feet in and hold the line,” said Joyce. “Democracy does work if its goal truly is the common good.”

Kluger said comments were appreciated from the public, but the board solely makes its decisions on whether projects meet requirements laid out in the ordinances. She said she has no indication yet if or when Lauze will return with another project.

“We don’t know at this point if they’re going to return with something,” Kluger said. “If there’s another Bristol Pointe Two, it will be different.”

