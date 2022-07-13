ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Residents say speeding on Portsmouth's Aldrich Road, long a problem, is getting worse

By Jeff McMenemy, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x65gK_0gdtdgu200

PORTSMOUTH — Despite the city’s efforts, Carl Diemer says speeding cars on Aldrich Road remains a serious and growing problem.

Diemer, who has lived on Aldrich Road for more than 30 years, said the issue in the residential neighborhood is “getting really bad.”

“You’ll see people from out of state, you’ll see people from in state, really flying down the road,” Diemer told members of the city’s Parking and Traffic Safety Committee during a recent meeting. “It’s a real issue. On several, several occasions I’ve had to go out on the street and try to slow people down. It’s ridiculous.”

Aldrich Road, a tree-lined neighborhood, is a popular shortcut for drivers looking to travel from Middle to Islington street.

Diemer estimated drivers will sometimes travel “35, 40 to 45 miles an hour.”

The speed limit on the road is 20 mph.

It has become more dangerous over the past five years, Diemer said, because more pedestrians, some with dogs, and bicyclists, are using the road.

“Pedestrian traffic has actually doubled on that road with the additional apartment buildings …. in the area at the Hannaford Plaza, also at the West End,” he told the committee. “It’s getting to a point where sometimes we’ll try to park cars out there to slow them (speeders) down."

During the school year, bus drivers “have a hard time dropping” off school-age children along the busy road, he said.

“The parents actually guard the children emptying out of the bus to cut across Aldrich because they (drivers) come over the hill so fast they’re afraid that one of the kids is going to get hit,” Diemer said.

Portsmouth city and police response to speeding complaints

The city has already installed one speed hump in the road and has plans to add one or two more, but they have been delayed by concerns about drainage issues, City Councilor Andrew Bagley, who chairs the committee, said Monday.

The existing speed hump slows drivers, but as they’re heading toward Islington Street, speeds get “very, very excessive,” Diemer said.

Diemer asked committee members to help address the speeding issue on Aldrich Road, which he said “is really out of control.”

Portsmouth police Capt. Michael Maloney said “speeding complaints are by far the most prevalent complaints we get here at the police department.”

“Luckily people aren’t calling about armed robbery and gunshots,” he said.

Maloney stressed police “pay very, very close attention to” the complaints they do receive, and after the recent committee meeting he “directed officers to pay extra attention to Aldrich Road, in particular the Islington Street end.”

They are also looking at putting a speed trailer along the road — which flashes a driver’s speed — but because the road is narrow, it has been a challenge to find a good spot for it, Maloney said.

He understands the community’s concerns about speeding in city neighborhoods and says “it seems there isn’t a street in Portsmouth who doesn’t want speed enforcement, traffic calming or cops to do more radar enforcement.”

He reported that police stop on average “between 200 and 250 cars any given week.”

“The officers are doing their best,” Maloney said.

Officers know that when they’re not responding to radio calls or other issues they have a responsibility to help with traffic enforcement.

The department also receives federal highway grants, which pay for officers to go out for between three and four hours and focus just on traffic enforcement, he said.

“We have been doing those patrols for years … these are additional patrols out there now who do nothing but stop cars,” Maloney said.

Police focus on traffic enforcement in response to resident requests, but also because “it makes people feel safer and it reduces crashes,” he said.

For example, there were only seven reportable crashes in the city — where a vehicle sustained more than $1,000 in damage — all of last week, Maloney said.

Bagley stressed in response to questions that “it’s important for people to know that we’re (the City Council) very concerned with speed in town.”

“We’re doing what we can to reduce speed but there’s no quick-fix Band-Aids that actually work,” Bagley said.

Devices like speed signs displaying drivers' speeds “does help especially initially, but if you have too many of them in one part of the city people sort of stop seeing them,” he said.

The state of New Hampshire also has strict regulations about where stop signs can be installed, Bagley said.

The problem is caused in part, he said, because cars “are much easier to drive than they were 29 years ago and everyone has a cell phone, so you’re distracted,” he said.

One city councilor is an Aldrich Road resident

City Councilor Vince Lombardi, who lives on Aldrich Road, agreed “there’s still a problem” with speeding on the road.

The speed hump has helped, but trucks, SUVs and other bigger vehicles “just ignore it and they fly right over it,” he said.

Still, he’s hopeful adding one or two more speed bumps or humps will slow traffic.

That’s especially important, Lombardi said, during times like between “4 and 6 p.m. when the neighborhood is full of kids.”

At the same time, he said, “traffic volume has just increased dramatically.”

“It’s been a cut-through for a while and when they did all the work on Islington Street more people found out about it,” Lombardi said.

Typically, when people turn off Middle and onto Aldrich as they head toward Islington, “they really gun it,” he said.

“It’s a street that doesn’t have stop signs,” he said.

Lombardi believes “the least expensive and probably most effective thing would be to add stop signs on the street.”

“I have always said that and the city has always resisted,” Lombardi said Monday. “But they claim that use of stop signs for speed control is not a valid use but I find it works really well on Lincoln Avenue.”

Speeding on Aldrich Road is not a new problem, both Lombardi and Diemer acknowledged.

“I’ve lived here since '86, it was a problem then, and the problem’s only gotten worse,” Lombardi said.

The issue with drivers speeding through neighborhoods is a problem in multiple parts of Portsmouth, he said.

“I know it’s not just a problem on Aldrich Road. There are many people who have brought this issue up about other residential streets,” Lombardi said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

No, the Seabrook Station Sirens Did Not Go Off Again

Sirens activated in Exeter Friday morning did not pertain to the Seabrook Station nuclear plant. The alerts came from Philips Exeter Academy, which is broadcasting the message over a loud speaker as part of a planned drill, according to New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The messages were heard beyond campus.
EXETER, NH
nutfieldnews.net

Derry Police Station’s New Name Revealed

Officials of the Town of Derry officially named its Police Department facility the Edward B. Garone Building in a ceremony held on June 29. The plan for the new name was first revealed at a ceremony marking Garone’s 50-years of service earlier in the month and the official unveiling was done by his two children, Michael Garone and Vicky Moran.
WMUR.com

Graffiti spray-painted on arch outside State House in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — Police in Concord are investigating after someone vandalized the arch in front of the State House. Two number 7s were painted onto the archway facing City Plaza. Concord police said they are investigating whether the numbers symbolize anything. Police are trying to narrow down the timeframe...
CONCORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Cars
Portsmouth, NH
Government
Portsmouth, NH
Traffic
whdh.com

Pedestrian killed by Commuter Rail train in Concord

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An adult female pedestrian has been struck and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Concord, according to the Concord Police Department and the MBTA. The pedestrian was struck at the Belknap Street crossing area. “Please forgive the scant details as we are still in the...
CONCORD, MA
Seacoast Current

Hampton, NH, Fire Chief on Seabrook Alarm: ‘This is Clearly Not Real’

What caused the eerie message with instructions to evacuate Hampton Beach to go off because of a "problem" at the Seabrook Nuclear Plant on Tuesday morning?. New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn, along with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, are working with operator NextEra Energy Seabrook Station to figure out what set off 9 of 121 sirens.
HAMPTON, NH
Seacoast Current

UPDATE: Man Missing in Portsmouth, NH, Located

UPDATE: Portsmouth Police and New Hampshire State Police said Jonathan Leach has been found safe and getting medical attention. No other details were disclosed. A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a man with dementia who walked away from an assisted living facility in Portsmouth. Portsmouth Police and New...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Maloney
Person
Vince Lombardi
liveboston617.org

Man Assaulted on MBTA Bus by Pack of Teens

Tuesday, July 12th, a man was allegedly stabbed by a group of juveniles on a MBTA bus in Mattapan. At around 22:55 hours a call came in for a person stabbed in the area of 907 Blue Hill Ave. Officers from District B-3 as well as Transit Police and Boston EMS all immediately responded to the area.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

New Hampshire search for Maura Murray over, investigation continues

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

New Hampshire man accused of running 3 women over with car, crashing into house

MANCHESTER, N.H. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly ran over a group of women with his car and then crashed the vehicle into a home and fled. According to the Manchester Police Department, on July 10 at 3 a.m., an officer responded to a call about a fight at 495 Dubuque St. When the officer got out of his car and approached the group of 20 people, he reportedly saw a male get into a car and start driving in reverse towards some women.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Control#City Council#Speed Limit Enforcement#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Traffic Safety Committee
whdh.com

Marblehead woman charged with homicide after fatal farm stand crash

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marblehead woman faces motor vehicle homicide charges in connection with the death of farm stand worker Susan Sforza Nico, 47, in May. As 7NEWS previously reported, Nico, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, was killed when a car accelerated in reverse at high speed and crashed into the checkout area at Byfield Greenhouses and Garden Center, according to police. A 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl were also struck by the car and were hospitalized.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WCVB

Fourth Massachusetts town affected by white supremacist literature, police say

DANVERS, Mass. — A fourth Massachusetts town is affected by the distribution of white supremacist fliers. Danvers police said Wednesday that “The Nationalist Social Club” has been spreading literature at various homes throughout the town. According to police, the group is a self-proclaimed “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity.”
DANVERS, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New Hampshire man killed in accident during severe storm in Lenox

LENOX, Mass.—A New Hampshire man was killed during a powerful wind and thunderstorm in Lenox Tuesday evening. According to Lenox police, Darrin Cawthron, 56, of Derry, New Hampshire was killed when a large tree fell on the pickup truck he was driving on Route 7 near Old Stockbridge Road.
LENOX, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The rebirth of Pepperrell Cove

Thursday, July 21st — Tonight, Pepperrell Cove in Kittery is undergoing a renaissance. In the early 1800's the Frisbee family opened up a market, and after many years, a group of Seacoast folks opened up a new market and restaurant while paying tribute to the history of the area.
KITTERY, ME
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy