ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

A New Mexico clinic that offers abortions later in pregnancy braces for more patients

By Grace Benninghoff
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDB59_0gdtbW6400
Outside the Southwestern Women's Options clinic in Albuquerque, N.M. Ramsay de Give for NPR
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hPMzO_0gdtbW6400

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a Friday afternoon outside Southwestern Women's Options in Albuquerque, N.M., a protester grips a cardboard box overflowing with small, plastic baby figurines. A man reclines in the driver's seat of a truck, a baseball cap over his eyes.

Inside, there is not a single empty chair in the pale pink waiting room of the clinic.

One woman covers her face, quietly sobbing. Another wearing a shirt that barely buttons over her belly calmly fills out paperwork.

Many patients here have traveled from other states because this clinic offers abortions later in pregnancy.

Since Senate Bill 8 (SB 8) went into effect in Texas last year, restricting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the clinic has gone from seeing about 40 patients per week to more than 100. Almost all of those patients are in the second or third trimester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWSvq_0gdtbW6400
A patient room inside Southwestern Women's Options in Albuquerque, N.M. Ramsay de Give for NPR

The assistant director of the clinic, Cristina — who requested that only her middle name be used because she fears harassment — says the clinic has changed the way it does things in order to meet that higher demand.

For example, the clinic now works more closely with regional abortion access funds that pay for the procedure and travel expenses for women who cannot afford care themselves. Also, Southwestern Women's Options has been hiring more staff, such as administrative support.

She worries that now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, it will simply be impossible to see all of the patients who seek care at Southwestern Women's Options.

"We can only do what we can do," says Cristina. "We can only do so much."

Now that abortions are no longer available in many states, later abortion will be more common because it will take patients longer to get care. While they book flights, save up money and deal with longer waits for appointments, their pregnancies will — of course — progress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMfFi_0gdtbW6400
Scrubs inside Southwestern Women's Options, where Dr. Curtis Boyd shows ultrasound equipment. Ramsay de Give for NPR

Finding a clinic to perform later abortions can be a challenge

One patient, Beth Vial, traveled from Oregon for the procedure after she was unable to find a provider in her hometown.

After a false negative on a home pregnancy test, a positive result during a regular physical and a visit to a crisis pregnancy center that tried to dissuade her from ending the pregnancy, she learned she was 26 weeks along. Vial had unstable housing and no family support. She knew she needed an abortion.

Her doctor in Oregon told her about Southwestern Women's Options, which had an open appointment. But the cost of the procedure along with travel expenses would add up to about $15,000.

"At that point, I thought abortion was out of the question," says Vial.

It took four abortion support networks and the help of a family friend to get the the money together, but within a week Vial was able to make the journey to Albuquerque.

Vial spent most of that time in the hotel watching MTV between appointments at the clinic. "It was the only thing my brain could manage," she says.

On the day of the procedure, she was induced to go into labor. But she had some complications and ended up at the clinic for 20 hours. Her doctor and nurse stayed the entire time.

"One of them slept on the chair next to me," says Vial. "It was a kind of compassion I had never experienced before."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qyx5s_0gdtbW6400
Dr. Curtis Boyd at Southwestern Women's Options in Albuquerque, N.M. Boyd has been performing abortions since the 1960s.

Few states allow abortions beyond the second trimester

There are six states — Alaska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Colorado, Vermont and Oregon, plus the District of Columbia — where abortion is legal at any point in pregnancy, but it isn't always available past 28 weeks.

There have always been reasons why someone might need an abortion so late: fetal abnormalities, life-threatening health risks or women who don't have access to health care until late in pregnancy. But now with fewer clinics doing abortions, that list of reasons will be longer.

Dr. Curtis Boyd has been performing abortions since the 1960s. He started providing this medical care in rural eastern Texas through the Clergy Consultation Service — a group of religious leaders who aided women seeking abortions before Roe became the law of the land in 1973.

Boyd has been performing abortions in New Mexico since 1972, but as laws became more restrictive in Texas and providers faced more serious harassment, he spent more of his time in New Mexico. He began performing third trimester abortions there in 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbBXZ_0gdtbW6400
Various patient decals used at Southwestern Women's Options in Albuquerque, N.M. Ramsay de Give for NPR

Boyd says the patients he sees later in pregnancy often are devastated to end a wanted pregnancy.

"These are tender moments. They're hard decisions," says Boyd. "Women are devastated. They want to view the baby. They want blessings. They've lost their baby. They want that acknowledged."

Abortions after 28 weeks account for less than 1% of all procedures, and they require more specialized care. Boyd says the doctors who provide them face harassment. He regularly sees fires set outside his clinic, has had his car broken into and is often screamed at by protesters as he walks into his clinic.

"We're accustomed to that," he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mw5aw_0gdtbW6400
Protesters who oppose abortion rights hold crucifixes outside Southwestern Women's Options in Albuquerque, N.M.

Providing abortions is a calling for some

Boyd is not only a doctor, he's also a Baptist minister.

Even though the anti-abortion movement is supported by many in Boyd's faith, providing abortions aligns with his religious belief the he should be of service to those most in need.

"We're committed to each other," says Boyd. "We are compassionate towards each other's situations and needs."

This is a core belief for Boyd: to give to others all he can to help them succeed. Abortion care is what he has to offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZYTr_0gdtbW6400
Boyd is not only a doctor, he's also a Baptist minister. Ramsay de Give for NPR
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ulkl_0gdtbW6400

In fact, when Boyd was approached by a girl in his hometown who needed an abortion in the 1960s, it was his deep belief that he "must be of service," which drove him to give her the care she needed.

At the time, abortion was illegal and he could have ended up in jail.

Even though New Mexico has laws protecting abortion, Boyd isn't certain the procedure will always be legal there.

But he is certain about the implications for women. He says without the right to the procedure, women will never have the liberty promised to them in the Constitution.

"They will never have equality," Boyd says, "if they cannot decide for themselves whether or not they are going to continue their pregnancy"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zqva4_0gdtbW6400
Patients wait in the courtyard at Southwestern Women's Options. Ramsay de Give for NPR

Comments / 16

glenn
2d ago

I hope there is a special place in hell for the ones who operate and own these facilities. Can you imagine being the person doing these killings. How can they live with themselves.

Reply
10
Ronda Reed
2d ago

adoption is the answer. Not partial birth abortion. Being a registered ultrasound tech I know these are little babies with beating 💕

Reply
6
Charlie Brown
2d ago

So this abortion clinic can legally murder a baby with. The people that do this wonder can they sleep at night

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 15 – July 21

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 15 – July 21 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WSB Radio

Doctors urge access to psychedelic therapies in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Physicians and researchers are urging New Mexico legislators to allow the use of psychedelic mushrooms in mental health therapy aimed at overcoming depression, anxiety, psychological trauma and alcoholism. A legislative panel on Tuesday listened to advocates who hope to broaden the scope...
SANTA FE, NM
The Conversation U.S.

Nina Otero-Warren – Latina champion of women’s voting rights and education in New Mexico – will soon grace US quarters

Adelina “Nina” Otero-Warren was an activist who fought for women’s voting rights during the 20th century. She was the first Latina to run for Congress and the first Latina superintendent of the Santa Fe public schools. She is one of several women whose images are being featured on the U.S. quarter in 2022. The quarter in her honor is set to be released on Aug. 15, 2022. Here, Anna María Nogar, professor of Hispanic Southwest studies at the University of New Mexico, writes about Otero-Warren’s work and legacy.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
Albuquerque, NM
Government
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
Oregon State
Albuquerque, NM
Health
Santa Fe Reporter

DOH Secretary on COVID-19: This is a Different Pandemic

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, with several New Mexico counties experiencing high levels of community spread, “this is a completely and totally different pandemic that we were in two years ago,” Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said today during a news update from the health department. That...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Peralta pharmacy agrees to pay US $50K in penalties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico pharmacy has agreed to pay the United States $50,000 in civil penalties under the Controlled Substances Act. The agreement settles civil claims against Joe’s Pharmacy of Peralta, New Mexico from Drug Enforcement Administration on-site inspections on August 7, 2018, and March 5, 2019. According to a Department of Justice […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tiny Home Village makes progress as more people move in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is finally getting homeless people into its Tiny Home Village. The $4.92M village has been nearly empty since it opened in February 2021. Village officials say after the county approved $500,000 in funding earlier this year, they are now able to run the facility with around-the-clock care. That means what […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Boyd
KVIA

Gas prices drop in Texas and New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas -- Both Texas and New Mexico are seeing a dip in gas prices this week. In Texas, the statewide average price of a gallon of unleaded gas is $4.14, according to Triple-A. That's 19 cents less than last week but still $1.31 more than this time last year.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque restaurants facing supply chain issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local restaurants have battled the pandemic, a worker shortage, and inflation. Now they have a new problem. Restaurant food suppliers and manufacturers have been dealing with rising prices. They say they can’t even get simple items like shipping boxes to get their products out.  Marco Nunez is the owner and manager of La Mexican […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Abortion#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinics#Senate
errorsofenchantment.com

NM needs to make all those education dollars work for kids

The following appeared in the Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2022. Superintendent Scott Elder recently called this the “hardest year we’ve ever been through” due in largely to the need to reduce the number of staffed positions, including teachers, at Albuquerque Public Schools. Change is hard, especially...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark baby gorilla due this fall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark gave an update on two popular primates and their experiences in motherhood. Sarah the orangutan recently gave birth to baby Bulan in May. Zoo keepers say the baby weighs four pounds now and is even starting to be more vocal. Zoo keepers are also keeping an eye on their gorilla Samantha, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
territorysupply.com

9 Beautiful Hikes Near Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico enjoys over 300 days of sunshine every year. And with all that blue sky plus the nearby Sandia Mountains and the scenic Rio Grande, hiking is one activity you shouldn’t overlook when you’re visiting New Mexico’s most populous city. From interesting geologic features and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

A tour of New Mexico Stranger Things locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Stranger Things is the most watched show on Netflix with more than 1.2 billion hours of streaming. A Santa Fe actor talked to KOAT about his experience on set. If you have not seen the newest season yet this story will have spoilers. New season, new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

3 arrested in murder-for-hire deal in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested three people who they say were involved in a murder-for-hire deal. Detectives say 45-year-old Martin Trujillo wanted revenge against 46-year-old Gary Escareno after they had a falling out during a rental assistance scheme and Trujillo refused to pay Escareno his share of the money. They say Escareno later robbed Trujillo.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Travels with Darley returns to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Travels with Darley is a PBS and Amazon prime travel television series. Her next stop as part of her 10th anniversary season will be here in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “I started the series right here in New Mexico and now I’m back with Travels...
SANTA FE, NM
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy