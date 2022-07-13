ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, IL

Visa extended for Ukranian teen staying in Jersey


 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials have extended a visa for Kateryna Savienkova, an exchange...





City of Fairview Heights Beautification Commission met June 15

Here is the agenda provided by the commission: Roll Call Minutes for previous meeting Citizens' Comments Trekking update * Stats - recent cleanup * Date for next cleanup Treasurer's Report/Outstanding... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:41. 15:41. Illinois U.S. Rep Mike Bost: "Tonight, I was proud to vote...
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL


City of Columbia Plan Commission met July 11

Here is the agenda provided by the commission: 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call & Establish Quorum 3. Approval of Minutes a) June 13, 2022 Plan Commission Minutes* 4. Public Comment 5. Public Hearings a) Special Use Permit from MKSK Holdings... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
COLUMBIA, IL


Jacksonville's Duncan elected commander for state AmVets

Jacksonville AmVets Post 100 commander Jim Duncan has been elected as commander for AmVets statewide. Illinois U.S. Rep Mike Quigley: "My colleagues and I are more determined than ever to help our National Parks. We must provide sufficient..." 14:32. 14:32. 14:27. Illinois U.S. Rep Darin LaHood: "Thanks to @ilcorn and...
JACKSONVILLE, IL


City of Waterloo Safety / Health Committee met July 5

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items. 2. COVID Policy. 3. Comments. The previous JOINT Finance and Safety/Health Cmte Mtg Minutes from 03-01-22 were approved at the 03-14-22...
WATERLOO, IL


40% of households in Old Shawneetown received food stamps in 2020

Village of Smithton Committee as a Whole met May 10. Here are the minutes provided by the committee:Mayor Smallwood called the meeting to order at 7:00 pm at Village Hall. Trustees Becherer, Rogers, Elbe, Henning, Mourey, and Hopkins were in attendance. Also in attendance was Mr. Andy... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
COOK COUNTY, IL


Alton firm secures $3.8M asbestos verdict

PHILADELPHIA - Simmons Hanly Conroy in Alton has secured a $3.8 million verdict against Washington Penn Plastics on behalf of the estate of Daniel "Dan" Rugg and his wife, Sandra. Dan Rugg died of mesothelioma, an occupational cancer caused by asbestos, after working for about... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
ALTON, IL


City of Jerseyville City Council met June 14

Here is the agenda provided by the council: Roll CallPrayer Pledge Of Allegience Approve Minutes From Regular City Council Meeting Held May 31, 2022 Approve The Bills As Presented For June 14, 2022 Presentation By The Jerseyville Public...
JERSEYVILLE, IL


East Alton couple facing drug charges

An East Alton couple was charged with three Class 1 drug felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Alyssa A. Winson, 33, and Jonathan C. Metz, 39, both of the same address in East Alton, were charged with controlled substance trafficking, possession with intent to a controlled... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
EAST ALTON, IL


Four felony theft charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE - Four felony theft charges were filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Elsie T. Rogers, 39, of Madison, was charged with retail theft over $300, a Class 3 felony. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 03:34. 03:01. 01:53. 00:40. 00:40. 00:14. 23:18. 22:25. How high...
MADISON COUNTY, IL


Woman tries to disarm Columbia police officer

A woman was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly attempting to disarm a police officer during an arrest early Sunday morning in Columbia. Shakena M. Ellis, 34, of East St. Louis, was charged with attempting to disarm a police officer, resisting arrest, expired registration... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
COLUMBIA, IL


Alton man charged with carjacking

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was charged Thursday with carjacking in an incident earlier that day in East Alton. Stacey T. Samuels, 43, of Alton, was charged July 14 with vehicular hijacking, a Class 1 felony, and domestic battery (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
EAST ALTON, IL


Hardin man charged with incendiary device

A Calhoun County man faces explosives, drug and traffic charges following a Saturday night incident in Hardin. At 10:02 p.m. Saturday, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Park Street near Main Street in Hardin. Subsequent to an investigation the driver,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
HARDIN, IL


Four face drug charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Four people were charged with felony drug possession in separate incidents Tuesday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Travis L. Quigley, 33, with a last known address in the first block of Main Street, Moro, was charged July 12 with unlawful possession...
MADISON COUNTY, IL


Jones' generosity earns community service award

A Jacksonville man's lifelong support for his community has earned him recognition from Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville. Cameron Jones recently received the club's A. Wadsworth Applebee Community Service Award for his volunteerism. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 07:23. 07:23. 07:05. 06:47. 06:47. 06:47. 06:47. 05:31. 05:31. 05:31. How...
JACKSONVILLE, IL


Journey brings biker full-cycle to Jacksonville

A German man that has already made two cross-country bicycle trips is back in Jacksonville again on his way to New York. How high did Peoria junior tennis player Grant Kroodsma rank in Boys' 16 singles bracket by week ending July 9?. 05:31. 05:00. 04:21. Rep. Davidsmeyer: 'Always have a...
JACKSONVILLE, IL


Three charged with meth possession

EDWARDSVILLE - Three people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office in unrelated incidents. Albert J. Overton, 54, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. The case... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:22. 13:22.
GRANITE CITY, IL


Edwardsville Futures a community tournament

The Edwardsville Futures is unlike any other USTA Pro Circuit tournament in the world. Typically, futures tournaments are hosted at colleges, country clubs or training academies away from the local community. But the Edwardsville Futures is the only futures tournament in the world... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Community Policy