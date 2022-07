New members of the Metallica family are still happily getting their Master Of Puppets fix, almost two weeks on from that scene in the Stranger Things 4 finale. In fact, as well as the 1986 metal classic heading into the UK Official Singles Chart Top 40 this week for the first time, Spotify has reportedly seen a whopping 17.5million Master Of Puppets downloads in one week alone, according to AskGamblers. As of Monday, the song has been downloaded on Spotify 444,117,621 times!

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO