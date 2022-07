PAW PAW – Three Northern Illinois residents are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on I-39 on Tuesday. The Illinois State Police say they stopped 47-year-old Michael D. Martin of Davis Junction for allegedly speeding and expired registration, and during a brief investigation, also charged him with possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and other charges. Police say that 121 grams of purported methampetamine was located in the vehicle. Also facing drug charges were passengers 47-year-old Anne M. Campbell of Davis Junction and 42-year-old Casandra R. Raisbeck of Freeport. All three were taken to the Lee County Jail with bond yet to be set.

LEE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO