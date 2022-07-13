ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Elisa Albert's newest book explores the dark side of the fertility industrial complex

NHPR
 2 days ago

Aviva Rosner wants a baby. She wants a baby so much that she wrote her newest album about it. And Aviva hates the fertility industrial complex set up for people who can afford it, the fertility treatments and the doctors who make a lot of money providing them. But she submits...

www.nhpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

The best books of the year (so far)

Books are magic. (In fact, one author on this list co-owns a storefront in Brooklyn that clearly agrees.) But there are also far more of them than any lover of literature can possibly have time for. Below, EW has narrowed this year's offerings so far down to an unranked list...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Poetic Short Illuminates Dark History Haunting African American Women

Click here to read the full article. Cara Lawson’s Indeed Rising Voices short “Crooked Trees Gon Give Me Wings” is set in Savannah, Georgia, in the 1880s. The time is 15 years after the Thirteenth Amendment was adopted, abolishing slavery in the United States, but it’s a story that remains uncannily topical more than a century later. The film is seen through the eyes of Bertie Bee Hooks, an optimistic 9-year-old African American girl who converses with spirits in the lush, moss-covered forest surrounding her home. She shares a modest cabin with her grandmother, an experienced midwife and medicine woman who...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisa Albert
Person
Amy Winehouse
CBS News

Book excerpt: "The Latecomer" by Jean Hanff Korelitz

Jean Hanff Korelitz, author of the New York Times bestseller "The Plot," returns with "The Latecomer" (Celadon), a story of siblings whose fracturing family is about to get an earth-shattering new addition. Read an excerpt below:. The Oppenheimer triplets—who were thought of by not a single person who knew them...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Decider.com

Is ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ Based on a True Story?

Children of the ’70s and ’80s grew up on V.C. Andrews’ creepy novels, most notably Flowers In The Attic, the 1979 book about a group of four siblings who are locked away in an attic in their grandparents’ home for years. The children’s own mother, Corinne, has locked them there because she plans to ask for her inheritance from her estranged father, Malcolm Foxworth, who won’t give her the money if he knows that she has had children. (Because… spoiler alert, Corinne’s husband was also her uncle, making her children the products of incest.) During the time while the children are locked away, the eldest two fall… in… love. The theme of incest in the books is like, THE BIG THING, in case you couldn’t guess, and millions of us read these bestsellers as pre-teens, rapt and like, wishing all the best for sibling sweethearts Chris and Cathy Dollanganger.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Infertility Treatment#Fertility#The Dark Side
TODAY.com

5 books to read this summer, according to bestselling author Daniel Silva

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The US Sun

Inside Where The Crawdads Sing’s dark history with author Delia Owens wanted for questioning over cruel televised murder

FAMED author of Where The Crawdads Sing Delia Owens is wanted for questioning after being tied to a horrific murder that was recorded for a documentary, new reports claim. Delia and her husband Mark were highlighted in a 1996 program titled Deadly Game that explored their conservation efforts in Zambia which reportedly took a deadly turn.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hackernoon.com

An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVI.

1. Number the simplest and most universal Idea. Amongst all the ideas we have, as there is none suggested to the mind by more ways, so there is none more simple, than that of UNITY, or one: it has no shadow of variety or composition in it: every object our senses are employed about; every idea in our understandings; every thought of our minds, brings this idea along with it. And therefore it is the most intimate to our thoughts, as well as it is, in its agreement to all other things, the most universal idea we have. For number applies itself to men, angels, actions, thoughts; everything that either doth exist or can be imagined. 2. Its Modes made by Addition. By repeating this idea in our minds, and adding the repetitions together, we come by the COMPLEX ideas of the MODES of it. Thus, by adding one to one, we have the complex idea of a couple; by putting twelve units together we have the complex idea of a dozen; and so of a score or a million, or any other number. 3. Each Mode distinct. The SIMPLE MODES of NUMBER are of all other the most distinct; every the least variation, which is an unit, making each combination as clearly different from that which approacheth nearest to it, as the most remote; two being as distinct from one, as two hundred; and the idea of two as distinct from the idea of three, as the magnitude of the whole earth is from that of a mite. This is not so in other simple modes, in which it is not so easy, nor perhaps possible for us to distinguish betwixt two approaching ideas, which yet are really different. For who will undertake to find a difference between the white of this paper and that of the next degree to it: or can form distinct ideas of every the least excess in extension?
RELIGION
CBS News

The Book Report: New summer fiction and nonfiction

As temperatures heat up and you start thinking about books for summer reading, here are a few suggestions to check out:. "The Latecomer" by Jean Hanff Korelitz, is a wicked comic novel about triplets conceived by in vitro fertilization. As these three spoiled children grow up, competing with and sniping...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
tatler.com

What it was like adapting Jane Austen’s Persuasion for a 21st century audience

I’m an actor and a writer. Everything I’ve written in the past (much of which was material for me to perform) has been a historical mashup of some sort, playing with anachronistic elements. I wrote a play where Freud’s first patient, Anna O., was sent to the sanitarium for reciting Radiohead lyrics. I wrote and performed a solo show about the Salem Witch Trials, but as though the internet existed in 1692. My character was a Puritan YouTube celebrity using DIY videos as a platform for accusing her neighbors of witchcraft. Another solo show was about the Kennedy assassination, but through the lens of a teenager in 2008 dealing with the divorce of her parents. I have always been interested in history, always drawn to period stories, but time feels very fluid to me. My brain can’t quite hold firm boundaries between my life and the lives of my ancestors. That’s just the way my imagination works.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

‘Persuasion’ Review: An Effervescent Dakota Johnson Gives Jane Austen Drama a Cheeky Retelling

Click here to read the full article. Jane Austen knew a thing or two about complicated women and the way they move through the world. The author’s iconic bibliography — from “Pride and Prejudice” and “Emma” to “Sense and Sensibility,” and those are the just the English class curriculum bangers — has always hinged on indelible heroines and their Regency-era attempts to get their lives in order. These stories are both beholden to their time and place and undeniably universal in their concerns and charms. Austen’s books have inspired all manner of adaptations on both stage and screen, from the faithful (Ang...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Boris Pasternak's great-niece Anna who accuses US novelist Lara Prescott of copying from her book about Dr Zhivago stole 'lengthy passages' of her own work from other sources, £2m plagiarism trial hears

A novelist in the midst of a £2 million plagiarism fight with a descendant of Dr Zhivago author Boris Pasternak has accused his great-niece of stealing 'lengthy passages' from other works. Anna Pasternak, great niece of Pasternak, has sued US novelist Lara Prescott for £2 million over claims she...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FRIDAY SERMON: The best book

I am a connoisseur of old books. In the spare bedroom of our small patio townhome, bookshelves rest against the walls, encircling the area where bedroom furniture should reside. The square footage is small, and I want to display my treasures. I’ve put much time and energy into collecting these books — most of which boast a copyright date before 1940.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Apartment Therapy

Check Out the English Country Houses Where Netflix’s “Persuasion” Was Filmed

Netflix’s highly anticipated film adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Persuasion” is finally here — and, in true Regency era fashion, there is no shortage of English country houses to fawn over throughout the motion picture. Fortunately, many of these dwellings can be visited in real life in some capacity, either as event venues or as house museums, meaning, you, too, can live out your Jane Austen-inspired fantasies. Below, find a list of all seven abodes that take on starring roles in the film.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Jane Austen's Books Include Some Deeply Underrated Classics

The Netflix adaptation of "Persuasion" is bringing one of Jane Austen's less-adapted novels to the screen for the first time as a feature-length film. Whether you're a longtime fan of Austen's romantic stories or you're just joining the party now, it feels like the perfect time to dive into her classic books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy