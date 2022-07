FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new Allen County Health Commissioner will be voted on next week. The Allen County Board of Health is expected to vote on a new health commissioner Monday, according to the agenda for the board’s meeting. According to The Journal Gazette, the board’s executive hiring committee will report on the interview process and introduce its chosen candidate. The committee will then request the board’s official appointment of the new health commissioner effective Tuesday.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO