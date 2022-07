SHAMOKIN DAM – A Sunbury man is facing child endangerment and related charges after a high speed chase—with 10-month old child in the car. Shamokin Dam police tell us, no one was hurt, and no property damage was reported after Edward Ozga fled from officers until he drove down a dead end street. Police say they found a 10-month old in the back seat. Again, no one hurt in that incident 11am Thursday.

SHAMOKIN DAM, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO