Pennsylvania State

AP: PA Sues Three Counties Over Counting Mail-in Ballots

By WKOK Staff
wkok.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… Pennsylvania’s elections agency sued three Republican-controlled county governments on Tuesday, seeking to force their election boards to report primary results that include ballots with undated exterior envelopes — the subject of several other lawsuits. The Department of State sued Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties...

www.wkok.com

