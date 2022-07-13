ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Repository

Stark Sheriff's Office: How to avoid having your vehicle stolen

By C.J. Stantz
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vo0Me_0gdtVLCX00

Motor vehicles are the primary mode of transportation for most in Stark County and are often perceived as a necessity for our day-to-day lives.

So, what would happen if you went to leave for work one morning only to find yours was gone? According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in the United States, a vehicle is stolen every 43.8 seconds.

Statistics indicated more than 800,000 drivers fall victim to this costly crime each year. This multi-billion-dollar crime cost vehicle owners more than $7 billion in 2020 alone with passenger cars making up more than 74% of all stolen motor vehicles. Summer continues to be the worst season for vehicle theft.

Thieves not only want the vehicle itself, but also vehicle parts and valuable items as well. Things like radios, wheel covers, doors, engines, transmissions, air bags, GPS units and anything else they feel will sell.

By taking a few extra precautions you can lessen the likelihood that you’ll fall victim to vehicle theft. Consider the following tips from the NHTSA.

Be aware when parking and exiting your vehicle:

  • Take your vehicle’s key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle.
  • Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.
  • Park in well-lit areas if possible.
  • Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from the outside of the vehicle.

Consider ways to protect your ride:

  • Audible and visible devices: These devices, such as a horn alarm, deter theft by bringing attention to an unauthorized attempt to steal or enter a vehicle. Visible devices create a visual threat/warning/deterrence, such as the use of steering-wheel locks, as well as theft-deterrent decals, flashing lights, and window etching.
  • Immobilizing-type devices: These prevent thieves from bypassing a vehicle’s ignition system and hot-wiring the vehicle. Some incorporate computer chips in ignition keys or disable the flow of electricity or fuel to the engine.
  • Vehicle recovery systems: These devices use electronic transmission technology that help law enforcement reveal the location of stolen vehicles — and possibly catch the thief in the act.

If you become a victim of vehicle theft, follow these steps:

  • Contact your local police department immediately to file a report. You will then need a copy of the police report and/or a case number to provide to your insurance company.
  • Contact your insurance company to file a claim within 24 hours of your vehicle being stolen.
  • If you find your vehicle before authorities do, contact the police and your insurance company immediately.

C.J. Stantz is a major with the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark Sheriff's Office: How to avoid having your vehicle stolen

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Police looking for Austintown theft suspect

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Austintown Police are looking for a man that they say is accused of being involved in a theft at a local business. The department asked for the public’s assistance on their Facebook page Wednesday. If you know who he is please contact Austintown Police Department at...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

23-year-old killed in Ashland County crash

MOHICAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash in Ashland County. Benjamin Johns, age 23 of Jeromesville, died from the crash that happened Thursday just before 5 a.m. on County Road 30A near Township Road 1802 in Mohican Township, according to a release from OSHP.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Recovery#Gps#Motor Vehicles#Stark Sheriff S Office#Nhtsa#Gps Units
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

I-Team: Woman shot on RTA bus

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a woman was shot and critically wounded while riding on an RTA bus. RTA confirms it happened June 30 on the #1 St. Clair route. A spokesperson for RTA says a female passenger was shot by a male passenger after...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Jayland Walker was not tested for gunshot residue during autopsy

CLEVELAND — Speaking at a press briefing to detail Jayland Walker's autopsy, Summit County Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler said that she understood that questions had been raised as to whether or not Walker had gunshot residue on his hands when he was shot and killed by Akron police officers last month.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Warren police report finding guns, suspected drugs during searches

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police reported seizing four guns and suspected drugs during three searches in the city. The searches took place over two days, according to a post Tuesday on the Warren Police Department’s Facebook page. The Warren Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit reported seizing four...
WARREN, OH
WKBN

Police find large amount of cocaine after man flees traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers Tuesday found a large amount of cocaine after a man fled from a traffic stop on the South Side. Wilson Nadal, 27, of East Indianola Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on a first degree felony charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony charge of possession of drugs and misdemeanor obstructing official business.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Officers called to apartment where mother, 58, kicked and struck son, 24: Beachwood police blotter

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Cedar Road. At 12:20 p.m. July 8, officers were dispatched to The Vantage apartments, 27020 Cedar Road. In a unit, a man argued with his mother, 58, of Beachwood. The man, 24, of Sacramento, Cal., told police that his mother kicked and struck him. She had also attempted to slap him. The man’s uncle, also in the unit, called police.
BEACHWOOD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man wanted for raping 3 children arrested in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted out of Pennsylvania for the rape of 3 children has been arrested in Canton. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, 34-year-old David Hanshe is facing 5 counts of rape. The alleged crimes took place over the course of three years from 2013 to 2016. The victims ranged from 18-months-old to 8-years-old.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman takes a nap in the grass: Parma Police Blotter

On June 21, police were dispatched to Vinewood Drive regarding a woman seen sleeping in the grass. An arriving officer located the woman, who it turned out had a warrant. She was arrested and held for transport. The officer also discovered that the Cleveland woman was in possession of suspected felony drugs.
WKBN

Feds charge man who said he was selling meth in Trumbull County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A criminal complaint was filed Monday in federal court against a man who court papers said told police he was planning on selling methamphetamine in Trumbull County. Dolan Ady, 50, is expected to be arraigned Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio before...
WKBN

Mahoning County indictments: July 14, 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments for the following cases on Thursday. Kendall Jajuan Kareem Jones: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Anthony William Hamlett:...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
The Repository

The Repository

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
982K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy