Canton, OH

Stark Bites: Deli Ohio open summer Saturdays; Main Street Deli to reconstruct after fire

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository
 2 days ago
Deli Ohio, which just celebrated its nine-year anniversary, announced on its Facebook page that it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays during the Canton Farmers' Market season.

The Canton Farmers’ Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 through Oct. 22, with the exception of Aug. 6 and Sept. 3.

“The farmers’ market has always been a great community event that has brought a wonderful crowd into downtown and customers in our doors,” Deli Ohio owner Ryan Miller said. “We felt that with the recent move to Centennial Plaza (even closer to Deli Ohio), we wanted to be able to be here when potential customers are close by.”

“Prior to the pandemic, Deli Ohio had always been open on Saturdays, so even though we are still struggling with staffing and making sure every position is covered, we decided we were going to give it our best efforts to be here at least during the farmers’ market,” Miller said.

The popular downtown Canton deli, at 328 Walnut Ave. NE, offers unique, gourmet lunch and breakfast sandwiches, as well as a rotational menu of soups and sides. Stop in to see the selection of available baked goods.

Deli Ohio is open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information and to see the full menu, visit deliohio.com.

Main Street Deli plans to reconstruct, will be closed for at least six months

A fire broke out at Main Street Deli in Navarre on June 30, causing owners Keith Hancock and Renee Veselenak to lose everything. They said the structure was OK, but announced the deli would be closed indefinitely.

In a Facebook post made by the owners and crew of Main Street Deli on July 6, they shared that Main Street Deli would be closed for at least six months for reconstruction.

After meeting with Robert Garner of State Farm Insurance, Erie Valley Fire & Rescue, the Navarre Police Department and Design Restoration & Reconstruction Inc., they concluded that the inside of the deli was a total loss and reconstruction would take at least six months.

“If you have service scheduled with us within the next six months, we cannot fill it,” the post stated. “We are sorry and ask that you find another local source. Any pre-purchased gift cards now have a never ending expiration date and will be honored as soon as we are back open!"

The owners thanked their Facebook followers for their love and support.

In a post on Veselenak’s personal page, she asked friends for help finding “a ghost kitchen or small facility to rent for wholesale production two days a week.” In the post, she mentioned it would require an inspection by the Department of Agriculture, which she would be willing to fund and prepare.

“We would like to keep our wholesale business operating while we rebuild our business that was lost in a fire,” Veselenak said in the post.

Thirsty Thursdays are back for another year at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

The 21-and-older crowd is invited to bring friends, coworkers and partners to Hall of Fame Village for an evening of fun. From 6 to 9 p.m. on July 14, July 28, Aug, 18 and Sept. 7 (a Wednesday), there will be live entertainment, views of The Village from the Sky Level Terrace, light appetizers, giveaways and more. You also can purchase a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium.

Tickets are $20 each, and are discounted when purchased for groups of 20 or more. Each ticket includes one drink and light appetizers.

Q92 Radio's Nikolina, the Mid-Day Diva, will host the party and announce giveaways each evening.

The live entertainment will be different for each event. Half the Nation will perform July 14, with Chris Kraft performing July 28. Saxy Rob will perform for guests Aug. 18 and The Berrys will perform Sept. 7.

IDs will be checked at the door.

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium is at 1835 Harrison Ave. NW in Canton.

To purchase tickets, visit hofvillage.com/p/events/thirsty-thursdays.

Bocca Grande recently opened its patio

A month ago, Bocca Grande Italian Steakhouse in Canal Fulton started teasing patio photos on its Facebook page. The wait is over. The patio is officially open.

Round tables for four adorned with red umbrellas line the majority of the patio, located at the rear of the restaurant. A few bright red Adirondack chairs offer a lounge spot at one end. The banister has a string of lights to brighten the area at night.

Bocca Grande thanked Sean Roseman of Roseman Construction, RBS General Contracting, “for exceeding all of our expectations” in the Facebook post announcing the patio was open.

Comments flooded in showing lots of excitement for the new addition.

The menu at Bocca Grande includes a variety of pasta, chicken and seafood dishes, beef and pork meals, steaks, sandwiches, pizza, salads and appetizers.

Bocca Grande is at 4490 Erie Ave. NW in Canal Fulton and is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For reservations, call 330-832-2162. Visit boccagrande.com for more information.

