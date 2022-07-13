ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Canton, OH

Clearview Golf Club guest instructor Madelyn Turner inducted into Caddie Hall of Fame

By Mike Popovich, The Repository
Family obligations have kept Madelyn Turner from spending much time at her summer home.

The next time Turner returns to East Canton's Clearview Golf Club , she will do it as a member of the Caddie Hall of Fame .

Turner became the first female African American to be inducted into the hall of fame during last month's Renee Powell Clearview Legacy Benefit in Washington, D.C. The New Jersey native and Delaware resident has spent her summers at Clearview, giving instruction to youth, women and veterans.

The honor made Turner "the happiest person on earth."

"It's something I've wanted for years," Turner said.

Nicknamed "Moochie," Turner has been involved with golf since she was 7. She caddied for her mother, Vernice, in the late 1950s and early 1960s. At that time, it was difficult for someone to caddie for a Black female golfer.

"My father learned to play golf in the Army," Turner said. "He would play under any kind of conditions — rain, sleet and snow. I even saw people shine their car lights down the fairway.

"My mother didn't understand how you could play under those conditions, so she took up the game to find out. Her and I learned the game together. When she started to play in local tournaments and in the United Golfers Association, she needed a caddie. When I wasn't playing in a tournament, I was always caddying her bag."

The United Golfers Association offered a series of tournaments for Black golfers during the era of racial segregation. With Madelyn as her caddie, Vernice won several UGA championships. They became the first mother-daughter pair to win a UGA title in the same year and were inducted into the National Black Golf Hall of Fame in 2021.

"Madelyn was the only caddie her mother ever had," said Powell, the Clearview pro who nominated Turner for the hall of fame. "She always felt you learned so many lessons while caddying. You learned about the game of golf and the game of life."

Turner savored every minute she spent on the course with her mother,

"I don't think you can explain the closeness and the mother-daughter relationship in something like that," Turner said. "We could almost read each other's minds.

"I can remember us disagreeing only one time over club selection. She went with what I suggested and came up short. She looked at me, and I said 'Mom, you didn't hit the shot.' That was about it. I didn't get fired."

Turner worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a self-defense instructor for 34 years. She took her job so seriously, she stopped playing golf.

When Turner retired from the FBI, her going-away gift was a set of Nike golf clubs.

"It was a big surprise, but I intended to start playing golf again anyway," Turner said.

One day, Turner will return to Clearview to play and share her story with others. She has one message every time she comes back.

"Look at golf as a fun and friendship-building game," Turner said.

Reach Mike at mike.popovich@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @mpopovichREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Clearview Golf Club guest instructor Madelyn Turner inducted into Caddie Hall of Fame

