Man found dead in Alliance was fighting demons, trying for fresh start

ALLIANCE – Most in the Carnation City never got to know Robert Walton.

His time here was cut short.

People would've liked him, his aunt Janene Walton-Spencer said. He was creative, kind-hearted and generous. He made glass jewelry. He loved Legos.

"He was my Robbie," she said.

It seemed Walton, 53, was turning a corner on a life hardened by demons from addiction and family deaths when his life ended.

His body was found in a station wagon the parking lot of Alliance's Walmart on June 26.

Walton died from cardiac arrhythmia but alcohol and drugs were found in his system, according to the Stark County Coroner's Office.

"He wasn't just some homeless guy. It looked like it, but he wasn't. He was there for work," said his aunt.

Seeking a fresh start

Walton was from Vista, California, near San Diego. He arrived in Dennison in April 2021 to live with his aunt and cousins.

Her nephew "came here for a fresh start" after a long-term relationship ended and he had few options in California, Walton-Spencer said.

In Dennison, Walton bonded with the family, and shared his love of Legos with his cousins' children.

"He was just having the best time," his aunt said.

Walton's ex-girlfriend, Angela Bello, said she never stopped caring for him and they kept in contact regularly.

Her father made a sizable donation to defray funeral expenses for Walton.

"Rob was a kind and generous man who loved life and his family. We had a lot of fun but also a lot of pain," Bello said.

Some of that pain, Bello said, involved them losing their house, and Walton's decisions leading to the loss of a kitchen grease collection business.

"I had to go, though, it broke my heart," she said.

A job brought him to Alliance

After leaving a factory job, Walton found employment in June with a contractor in the Alliance area.

He died a few days later.

"That's what took him there," Walton-Spencer said.

She said her nephew was planning to sleep in his station wagon during the work week and come home on weekends.

"Due to gas prices," she said. The drive from Dennison to Alliance takes roughly an hour.

Walton-Spencer said her nephew went to work on June 21 and June 22. He never returned.

"They found (his body) Saturday," she said. "He had a mattress in his car. He just didn't wake up."

"We were all rooting for him."

Spencer-Walton said her family has endured many untimely deaths. "People tend not survive very long in our family."

Her nephew and a sister – also Walton's mother – were 53 when they died. Her brother was 61 when he died of a heart attack.

"We were all rooting for him and believed he could get it together," Bello said. "He was trying. I will miss him and love him always."

"He will be missed by us and his ex-girlfriend," Spencer-Walton said.

