Environment

Hot but not as humid for Green Country

By KTUL Meteorologist Bud Ford
KTUL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The average temperature this time of year is 93, and the clouds...

ktul.com

KTUL

Dangerous heat, triple-digits continue for Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This will be another day with soaring temperatures and limited cloud cover. The forecast high temperature is 102 degrees. The heat index values will likely exceed 105 for most of Green Country so there is a heat advisory in place. There is a very slim...
ENVIRONMENT
KTUL

Heat advisories, triple-digits for parts of Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We wound up just under the 100-degree mark in Tulsa for Wednesday. The winds will come out of the southeast allowing heat index values to rise even higher today. Kay and Noble counties will be under a heat advisory this afternoon. We will also have...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Lots of prayers': Oklahoma rancher reacts to statewide drought

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — Most of Oklahoma continues to dry out and bake in the heat. It's gotten so bad, one rancher in Guthrie tells Fox 25 he can't wait for the next rainy day. Jace Dunagan, owner of Dunagan-Farms, says when you mix inflation with a full-blown drought,...
GUTHRIE, OK
KTUL

Affair of the Heart kicks off 27th year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Braum's Affair of the Heart show kicks off Friday, bringing artists, craftsmen and small businesses together for a three-day shopping event at the Expo Center. Vendors from 20 different states will set up and sell their products over the weekend, providing shoppers the unique opportunity...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

WATCH: Montanans share videos of bright, fiery streaks in the sky

MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Viewers from across western Montana sent in photos and videos Tuesday evening of fiery streaks over Big Sky country. The American Meteor Society documented 29 reports of fiery objects streaking through the sky starting at about 10:08 p.m. Reports came in from Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Oregon.
MONTANA STATE
KTUL

East-West Connector causes controversy among Oklahomans, OTA

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A turnpike in the works has some Oklahomans outraged. Others, though, are excited. Fox 25 is learning more about the controversy surrounding the East-West connector, which is part of the Access Oklahoma project. A crew spoke with Ramona Germany, who lives about a mile from...
MOORE, OK
KTUL

Are Oklahoma politics hurting business?

TULSA, Okla. — Despite losing out on a billion-dollar big for Panasonic, Gov. Kevin Stitt's office said he still believes Oklahoma can be top ten for business. The tech company picked Kansas, despite the Sooner State offering up to $700 million in rebates. It's not the only business to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma could mask again amid COVID surge

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new COVID variant, called BA.5, is causing cases to spike in Oklahoma once again. The State Department of Health says weekly case numbers have doubled over the past month and increased by a factor of 12 in the past 90 days. It's not what people want to hear, but we won't be "returning to normal" anytime soon. Dr. David L. Holden, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, doesn't think we ever will.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Four Oklahoma businesses to sell their products on Walmart shelves

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — More than 1,000 business owners across the nation participated in Walmart's annual Open Call event for the chance to sell their products in stores or online. Out of the 1,000 businesses, only 330 advanced through the final round. Out of these 330 were four small,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Panasonic to build EV battery factory in Kansas, not Oklahoma

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Japan's Panasonic Corp. selected Kansas as the location for a multibillion-dollar mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries for Tesla and other carmakers, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday. The decision comes five months after the Democratic governor and Republican-controlled Legislature rushed to approve a taxpayer-funded incentive...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Northeastern Oklahoma prosecutors suspended, under investigation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – The Rogers County District Attorney has informed the Oklahoma Attorney General of a potential felony committed by two of his assistant district attorneys. Matt Ballard – who oversees Rogers, Mayes, and Craig counties – said in a letter to the AG he was notified of...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma teachers complete shooting threat training

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first group of Oklahoma teachers has completed the state's behavioral threat assessment and management training. The 16-hour course has been a pet project of Jon Parker, the State Department of Education's executive director of school safety and security, since 2018. Though it has been...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Sensory-friendly vaccine clinic to be held for children with autism

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department and Crossover Health Services has teamed up to provide a sensory-friendly vaccine clinic to residents with autism or other disabilities. The clinic will be held on July 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Crossover...
TULSA, OK

