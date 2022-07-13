ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Video Shows Missouri Man Driving Down the Interstate on a Go-Kart

By Doc Holliday
 2 days ago
Everyone has their own method for dealing with higher gas prices. A new video share shows that one Missouri man apparently took it one step too far as he was seen driviing down an interstate on a go-kart. I saw this fun moment shared on Rumble from a driver...

Y101 plays the biggest and hottest music variety and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

