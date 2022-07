NASA is currently exploring Mars with two rovers, one lander coming to the end of its life, and a range of orbital spacecraft. But the agency's long-term plans for Mars don't only involve sending robotic explorers to look at the Red Planet — they also involve bringing samples back to Earth. The ambitious Mars Sample Return mission has already begun its first step with the Perseverance rover, which is collecting samples of Mars rock and soil (called regolith) and sealing them in tubes to be left on the planet's surface.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO