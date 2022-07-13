ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, MO

Four People Injured in Henry County Crash

By Randy Kirby
 2 days ago
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Chevy Equinox, driven by...

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Otterville Woman Hurt After Slamming Into Peterbilt

An Ottterville woman was injured in an accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Peterbilt, driven by 32-year-old Bradley M. Deeken of Dixon, was slowing for traffic congestion in a construction zone on Highway 50, one-half mile east of Route O around 9:45 a.m., when a westbound 2021 Chevy Blazer, driven by 28-year-old Brittany L. Meyer of Otterville, struck the Peterbilt from behind.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Excelsior Springs Woman on Drug Pair in Bates County Thursday

Troopers report the arrest of an Excelsior Springs woman in Bates County Thursday on two drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 39-year-old Tana R. Smith around 11:18 Thursday morning on preliminary charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
BATES COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

One Ford F-150 Slams into Another In Johnson County

A Warrensburg teen was injured after the Ford F-150 he was driving slammed into another Ford F-150 in a construction zone on Wednesday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Ford F-150, driven by 30-year-old Austin W. Kramer of Sedalia, had slowed down in a construction zone on Highway 50, west of Devasher Road around 5:45 p.m., when an eastbound 2000 Ford F-150, driven by a 16-year-old male from Warrensburg, slammed into Kramer's truck.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For July 15, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday evening, Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of West 6th Street after being contacted by the Lebanon Police Department. The call was in regard to an armed kidnapping that had occurred hours earlier, in Lebanon. The suspect in the kidnapping was in enroute to Sedalia. About a half an hour later, Officers staged on the residence and located the suspect's vehicle. After following the suspect's vehicle, a high risk traffic stop was conducted. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect, who was not named in the report, was turned over to the Lebanon Police Department Officers.
SEDALIA, MO
theraymorejournal.com

Three people injured by gunfire in Peculiar

At approximately 1242 a.m. on July 10, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a call of shots fired in the 7600 block of East 233rd street in rural Peculiar. Deputies (with the assistance of the Peculiar Police Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol) responded to the scene and located three victims that had been hit by gunfire. After the scene was secured, all three victims were transported by Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital for treatment.
PECULIAR, MO
kmmo.com

MORE ARRESTS MADE, CHARGES FILED RELATING TO SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT

Two more persons have been arrested and charged with felonies relating to a shots fired incident at Housel Park in Sedalia on July 8. According to the Sedalia Police Department, on July 11, detectives with the Latent Investigations Unit and Crime Resolution Unit located two additional suspects who were involved on the shooting side of this incident.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Knob Noster woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Tuesday morning in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Whitney L. Arnett of Knob Noster was the driver of a northbound 2013 Honda on Missouri 23, south of SE 650th Road at midnight, when she attempted to avoid an animal in the roadway, traveled off the road, became airborne and overturned.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Injured in Pettis County Rollover

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by 57-year-old Kenneth L. Grant of Sedalia, was on US 65, south of 765 Highway around 1:30 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, crossed over the northbound lanes and became airborne.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Report For July 15, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the afternoon of July 12th, a male subject was arrested at the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, 333 South Lamine Avenue, for an active warrant. The male subject, who was not named in the report, was arrested and processed for an active warrant for Shoplifting. There was no further information in the report.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

FIVE PERSONS ARRESTED AFTER EXECUTION OF SEARCH WARRANT

Five persons were arrested as part of a drug bust in Pettis County. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, a search warrant was served at 21847 Ionia Road. This was the culmination of two-month investigation involving the sheriff’s office, Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Standoff On Highway 13 North Of Humansville

(KTTS News) — Authorities are trying to get a man inside a vehicle to surrender at Highway 13 and 310th road north of Humansville. Witnesses tell KTTS News officers with guns drawn have surrounded a white pickup. The man inside may be armed. He’s a suspect in an attempted...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Osceola Man Killed In Polaris ATV Rollover

An Osceola man was killed in an ATV accident that occurred Sunday night in St. Clair County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old John B. Tadlock of Osceola was operating a 2018 Polaris Sportsman ATV on County Road 151, three miles west of Osceola around 10 p.m., when he lost control on a curve and overturned.
OSCEOLA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Smithton Man Arrested for Stealing Crossbow From Walmart

A Smithton man was arrested for stealing a crossbow from WalMart last week. On Monday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to WalMart, 3201 W. Broadway, for a theft report. The suspect, 29-year-old Brandon L. Paxton of Smithon, allegedly stole a crossbow from the store, and returned the next day. Asset protection then called police.
SMITHTON, MO
KMZU

Drug bust in Pettis County results in five arrests

IONIA, MO - Pettis County Sheriff says a two-month investigation into illegal drug activity culminated in the arrest of five suspects, all of Ionia. A search warrant for a residence on Ionia Road led to discovery of methamphetamine, psilocybin, and paraphernalia. Two people were held on existing warrants. Sheriff Brad...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TWO ARRESTED, CHARGES FILED AFTER AUTHORITIES CONDUCT CHILD WELFARE CHECK

Two Sedalia residents are facing felony charges after authorities conducted a well-being check on a young child. According to a release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, on June 21, his office conducted a well-being check on a 3-year-old child who reportedly had received burns to his legs. The child was later transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital for care and treatment of his burn injuries. The child spent 14 days in the burn unit, receiving care and treatment for second- and third-degree burns.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
