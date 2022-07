Click here to read the full article. Taiga Motors wants to put a charge into to your next trip to the lake. After two years of development, the Canadian company has begun deliveries of an all-electric personal watercraft (PWC) called the Orca. The sporty jet ski packs all the fun of its gas-powered peers—just without all the noise. The Orca isn’t the first battery-powered PWC see we’ve seen, but it is the first to go into mass production. Its electric powertrain promises to pack a serious punch. The brand says the unit, which is the same one used in its electric snow...

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO