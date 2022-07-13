ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lime has built its own camera-based sidewalk detection technology

By Rebecca Bellan
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLime will be piloting the tech on close to 400 scooters in San Francisco and Chicago starting early to mid-August. By the end of the year, Lime hopes to expand its pilot to six cities in total, including Paris, where the company held a demo of the new tech on...

