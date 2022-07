SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man already charged in the overdose death of a Surry County man has been charged with murder again. According to the sheriff’s office, on May 28 2021, deputies responded to Greenhouse Trail in Lowgap about a death. They found Melissa “Shannon” Renee Dublin, 29, dead of what they believed was an overdose. Investigators began looking into the origin of the drugs that killed Dublin.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO