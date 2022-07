Train enthusiasts, sometimes referred to as “railfans,” are known to be passionate about the history of the railroads, and that history in the Tehachapi area is particularly rich. But you don’t have to be a railfan to be curious and captivated by the stories — and a visit to the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum is a must for anyone interested in trains, tracks and the history of railroading.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO