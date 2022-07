As videotaped images of the police response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, emerge, people are left to wonder about what many are calling the tragically slow response of the officers who were apparently inside the school for over an hour before moving to eliminate the shooter. Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison said there is much to be learned from what happened, and those lessons are being incorporated into the training of the city's police officers.

INDEPENDENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO