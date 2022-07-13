ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Republican Waits To Face Democrat In County Commission Race This Fall

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xierw_0gdtGpdQ00
Photo: Sara Baxter/Facebook

There is only one primary for the Palm Beach County Commission.

District 6 Commissioner Melissa McKinlay is termed out and there are three Democrats running for the chance to face a Republican candidate in November.

That Republican is Sara Baxter, a realtor and former middle school science teacher here in Palm Beach County. But it's her role as a small business owner that gave Baxter the idea to run for the county commission. She and her husband opened an auto repair shop.

"Every step along the process we just ran into issues with our county commission and the regulations they have passed for business and how they made it very, very hard for us to start a business, grow a business, develop a business."

Baxter wants to streamline the process to open and operate a business locally and speaks out against the way the commission handled the pandemic, allowing some businesses to stay open while forcing others to close.

She says the commissioners lack the understanding and experience of growing a small business.

There's just one Republican on the county commission currently and Baxter calls it "extremely important" to have more diversity of thought.

"They all seem to be an echo chamber of thoughts. They all repeat the same logic and the same way of thinking and we just need some new conservative thoughts in there. Even when our one Republican up there I feel tries to assert an opinion, it isn't necessarily taken seriously."

We'll hear from the Democrat candidates who are running for this seat at a later date.

Comments / 1

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Candidates for Tamarac mayor have dueling views for city’s growth and spending

They’ve disagreed on serious matters in Tamarac. Now, these political adversaries are competing for the city’s top job. Michelle Gomez, the incumbent mayor, and Commissioner Mike Gelin are squaring off for the mayor’s seat in the November election. The mayor’s race is one of three contests in the November election, with voters also deciding who’ll fill two open district City Commission seats. ...
TAMARAC, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
Palm Beach County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
wflx.com

Applications for rental assistance on hold in Palm Beach County

Many people still need help paying their rent in Palm Beach County. However, Palm Beach County's emergency rental and assistance online application is on hold for the next three weeks. The department said it is so overwhelmed with applications it needed to have the entire staff process applications to avoid...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Lauren Book holds strong lead over Primary opponent, Barbara Sharief, in SD 35

Support for Book improved further after voters heard positive, biographic information about her and her opponent, Barbara Sharief. Less than a month and a half before the Primary Election, Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book holds a solid advantage over her lone Primary opponent in Senate District 35, according to internal polling figures her campaign shared Monday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A DeSantis-appointed school board member runs against a longtime educator in Coral Springs election

CORAL SPRINGS — A governor’s appointee to the Broward School Board is trying to unseat an incumbent for a seat on the Coral Springs City Commission. Daniel Foganholi is a Coral Springs design consultant who in April was selected by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve on the Broward School Board. Foganholi is running against incumbent Shawn Cerra for the Seat 2 citywide race in the November election.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Politics Local#Election Local#County Commission Race
CBS Miami

Citizens dropping South Florida residents because their home's replacement value exceeds cap

MIAMI – Insurance costs have skyrocketed across the state. As home values increase, it's becoming harder to get insurance from the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance."Insurance is probably the biggest issue we see on the forefront in Florida and that's why we had a special session on property insurance this pass years," said State Rep. Chip LaMarca.But, during that special session, lawmakers failed to address a major concern impacting thousands of homeowners being priced out of getting coverage by Citizens, which is a last resort for many property owners."This is actually an issue I tried to include in the bill last...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Bay News 9

Top Florida prosecutor wants ex-wife's deposition sealed

FORT LAUDEDALE, Fla. (AP) — A request by the top prosecutor of a South Florida county to seal a deposition his ex-wife gave in another case has set off a public records challenge from two newspapers. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has asked a state judge to...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hundreds of Citizens policies dropped after home values exceeded $700,000 cap

Rising inflation has cost hundreds of Florida homeowners access to affordable property insurance. New data provided by state-owned Citizens Property Insurance Corp., Florida’s “insurer of last resort,” shows that the company dropped 2,267 policies statewide during the 12-months ending June 30 because their homes’ replacement value exceeded $700,000.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

NYU medical center expanding in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An NYU medical center in Palm Beach County is expanding to accommodate more patients and specialties. NYU Langone Medical Center in West Palm Beach is adding emotional support services, women's health services and orthopedics. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News. Leaders...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy