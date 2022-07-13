Republican Waits To Face Democrat In County Commission Race This Fall

Photo: Sara Baxter/Facebook

There is only one primary for the Palm Beach County Commission.

District 6 Commissioner Melissa McKinlay is termed out and there are three Democrats running for the chance to face a Republican candidate in November.

That Republican is Sara Baxter, a realtor and former middle school science teacher here in Palm Beach County. But it's her role as a small business owner that gave Baxter the idea to run for the county commission. She and her husband opened an auto repair shop.

"Every step along the process we just ran into issues with our county commission and the regulations they have passed for business and how they made it very, very hard for us to start a business, grow a business, develop a business."

Baxter wants to streamline the process to open and operate a business locally and speaks out against the way the commission handled the pandemic, allowing some businesses to stay open while forcing others to close.

She says the commissioners lack the understanding and experience of growing a small business.

There's just one Republican on the county commission currently and Baxter calls it "extremely important" to have more diversity of thought.

"They all seem to be an echo chamber of thoughts. They all repeat the same logic and the same way of thinking and we just need some new conservative thoughts in there. Even when our one Republican up there I feel tries to assert an opinion, it isn't necessarily taken seriously."

We'll hear from the Democrat candidates who are running for this seat at a later date.