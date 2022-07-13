ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Visitor Guide: Tehachapi's early history at a glance

By Tehachapi News
Tehechapi News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1987, local historian Pat Gracey wrote a 100-year history for St. Malachy Church's centennial commemoration. "Each notation has volumes of history behind it, but it's nice to get a glimpse of the 'goings on' of the people who came before us," Gracey wrote in her introduction. Among those...

www.tehachapinews.com

Tehechapi News

Garry Gene Parrott, May 20, 1953 – July 11, 2022

Garry Gene Parrott, 69, born May 20, 1953, in California, passed away July 11, 2022, in Tehachapi, Calif. He had been a resident of Tehachapi where he was employed as a school teacher for Tehachapi Unified School District for 25 years. Throughout his life, he went to various Boys and...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: It grows in Tehachapi

In its early years, Tehachapi was a hub for a cattle ranching region and also saw huge herds of sheep moved through its pastures in the spring and early summer. Grain, potatoes, pears, apples and other fruit were grown commercially through the years, with agriculture being a major part of the local economy at least through the 1960s.
TEHACHAPI, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and lower foothills. High temperatures will range from 100 to 105 degrees in the Kern River Valley. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, lower foothills and Kern River Valley. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

What’s happening with high-speed rail in California?

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The groundbreaking for California’s high-speed rail system was in Fresno in 2015 when then-Governor Jerry Brown and then-Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin officially started the construction on the project. Seven years, one governor and two Fresno mayors later, high-speed trains are yet to run.
FRESNO, CA
Tehachapi, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Tehachapi, CA
Tehachapi, CA
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
City
Bear Valley, CA
City
Visalia, CA
Local
California Government
Tehechapi News

40th reunion for THS Class of 1982

There will be an informal gathering on Saturday, Aug. 20, to celebrate the 40th reunion of one of the best classes to ever graduate from Tehachapi High, haha, the Class of 1982. The reunion will be held on the new patio at the Errea Garden at 311 S. Green St.,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Brush fire burning north of bluffs in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire burning near a riverbed in an area north of Panorama Park. Firefighters were called to an area south of China Grade Loop and east of Junction Road just after 3 p.m. The cause of the fire was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Check out Tehachapi's wide-ranging arts and entertainment scene

Tehachapi is wired for excitement, despite its sleepy mountain town exterior. All year round, you can find community events sprinkled throughout the town. Catch a movie at one of Tehachapi’s beautiful parks — Brite Lake, Philip Marx Central Park or Meadowbrook Park — or stroll around the city's quaint downtown district on First Fridays.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Person
William Wiggins
Person
Jedediah Smith
Person
St. Mary
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Tehachapi’s beer and wine scene

Just a few years ago, no one would have thought of Tehachapi having a beer and wine scene. Bob and Patty Souza opened the area’s first wine tasting room in 2008 to share wines made from grapes they planted in the Cummings Valley in 2002. And Honey Wagon Brewing opened Tehachapi’s first microbrewery in an industrial area of the city 2014 (where Local Craft Beer is now located).
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET 17

Urner’s opens new showroom in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Urner’s is opening their new Appliance and Furniture showroom in the Studio Movie Grill Shopping Center, according to a news release from the business. The business said, the showroom is set to open to the public on Friday. Vice President for Urner’s Appliances Cameron...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
aerotechnews.com

Golden Age Flight Museum has home in Tehachapi

The Golden Age Flight Museum now has a temporary home on the Tehachapi Airport in California. The museum is open to the public the second Saturday each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, the Tehachapi pilots open their hangars to display their aircraft. These include homebuilts, jets,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
#Congregational Church#Catholic Church#Episcopal Church#Church Building#St Malachy Church#Padre Francisco Garces#Mojave Indian#American#Brite S Valley
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Getting around once you're here

Private vehicles remain the most common method of transportation in Tehachapi. However, the town also provides two forms of public transportation, a taxi service, two rental car locations and access to ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft for those without a private ride. PUBLIC TRANSIT. East Kern Express: Route 100, which...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Emergency and health care services

California Highway Patrol, The Tehachapi area is served by the Mojave office of the California Highway Patrol located at 1313 Highway 58, Mojave; 661-823-5500; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; https://bit.ly/3xqPMhM. Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Tehachapi Substation, 22209 Old Town Road; 661-823-6060; kernsheriff.org/Tehachapi. Provides protection throughout unincorporated areas...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Doug Lueck: 'I was never happy just doing one thing'

Doug Lueck, 77, has had an impressive career as well as serving as an advocate for the city of Ridgecrest. "I am officially retired as of the first of June," Lueck told the Daily Independent. When Lueck arrived in Ridgecrest, he hit the ground running. Lueck first joined the staff...
RIDGECREST, CA
Tehechapi News

Jaime Martinez, 1974-2022

Jaime Martinez, 1974-2022, of Tehachapi. Service from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 29 at Wood Family Funeral Chapel. Reception following at family residence.
TEHACHAPI, CA
scvnews.com

High-Tech Energy Storage Facility Coming to Kern County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Energy storage facilities will be an important asset to help decarbonize the electrical grid and the California Energy Commission took a step forward Wednesday by ordering staff to begin the process of certifying a compressed-air energy storage facility in Kern County. Once built it will be one of the largest in the world.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

Gas theft becoming an issue for farmers in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the increase in gas prices the crime of gas siphoning has become a growing concern in Kern County. Gas theft can occur anywhere whether it be on your driveway at home, or any other place you park your vehicle. That is why the Kern County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone ways to protect their property.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Take a hike!

Along the long journey from the Mexican border to Canada, the city of Tehachapi is a much-needed resting place on the Pacific Crest Trail. Located just over 20 miles from downtown Tehachapi, the Pacific Crest Trail serves as a conduit for hikers looking to experience the Western states in a way very few ever do. For those traveling south to north, Tehachapi marks the point where the Pacific Crest Trail emerges from the Mojave Desert and ascends into the Sierra Nevada.
TEHACHAPI, CA

Community Policy