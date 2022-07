Stewart and Shawn King along with Jon and Lynn Riddick created their own first century costumes and made their way to the Salvation Army Camp Hoblitzelle in Midlothian, Texas to take part in the filming of The Chosen’s Feeding of the Five Thousand. They were among an estimated 12,000 other volunteers from all 50 states and 36 different countries, who participated in the event. The Feeding of the 5,000 – or F5K, will be in season 3 of The Chosen; a multi season show about the life of Jesus from the perspective of those who encountered him.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO