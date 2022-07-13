ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Visitor Guide: Enjoy diverse weather in the the Land of Four Seasons

By Tehachapi News
Tehechapi News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTehachapi is definitely a place in Kern County that sees a variety of weather. And that’s why it’s known as the Land of Four Seasons. Just to keep people on their...

www.tehachapinews.com

KGET 17

Small chance of isolated thunderstorms this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heavy smoke from the Washburn Fire will move northward over Yosemite Valley both Thursday and Friday afternoon due to southerly transport winds. Triple digit heat will continue across the valley as high pressure over the Four Corners remains in place through early next week. Additionally,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Trout's still surprises in its final days

A couple of surprises came up Friday after the start of demolition of the legendary former Trout's nightclub destroyed April 17 by a fire at its longtime home on North Chester Avenue. David Simpson, son of the late Bakersfield Sound legend Red Simpson, dropped by the old honky-tonk to make...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and lower foothills. High temperatures will range from 100 to 105 degrees in the Kern River Valley. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, lower foothills and Kern River Valley. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Tehachapi, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Kern County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Tehachapi, CA
County
Kern County, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Tehachapi: In the beginning ...

Tehachapi was once a vast, spacious valley with tall, waving grasses, wild game and running streams. Magnificent oaks grew in profusion along with pine and fir. With the Tehachapi Mountains to the south and the tip end of the great Sierra Nevada range to the north, the valley was blessed with pleasant summers and enough rain and snowfall to grow any food needed. Although the vast Mojave Desert was located just over the Tehachapi Range, it didn't seem to intrude upon the idyllic home of the first residents.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Take a hike!

Along the long journey from the Mexican border to Canada, the city of Tehachapi is a much-needed resting place on the Pacific Crest Trail. Located just over 20 miles from downtown Tehachapi, the Pacific Crest Trail serves as a conduit for hikers looking to experience the Western states in a way very few ever do. For those traveling south to north, Tehachapi marks the point where the Pacific Crest Trail emerges from the Mojave Desert and ascends into the Sierra Nevada.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Take a bite of a fresh apple

Tehachapi has long been known for some of the best tree-ripened apples in the country. Depending on the variety and the challenges of the year, harvesting typically begins in late August and continues as late as November. Over the years, thousands of visitors have traveled to Tehachapi to take advantage...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Animals in abundance

People searching for wildlife have no shortage of options in Tehachapi, as creatures ranging from cuddly to exotic can be found at numerous locations in the region. In Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs, you might see herds of Rocky Mountain Elk. Their ancestors were brought to a local ranch from Yellowstone National Park around 1966 and later escaped to make their home in the Tehachapi Mountains. Soaring above them you might see California Condor. These huge birds are descendants of wild condors caught for captive breeding and later released into the wild.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Garry Gene Parrott, May 20, 1953 – July 11, 2022

Garry Gene Parrott, 69, born May 20, 1953, in California, passed away July 11, 2022, in Tehachapi, Calif. He had been a resident of Tehachapi where he was employed as a school teacher for Tehachapi Unified School District for 25 years. Throughout his life, he went to various Boys and...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Tehachapi's early history at a glance

In 1987, local historian Pat Gracey wrote a 100-year history for St. Malachy Church's centennial commemoration. "Each notation has volumes of history behind it, but it's nice to get a glimpse of the 'goings on' of the people who came before us," Gracey wrote in her introduction. Among those historical...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Animal style fries and home cooking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon hearing In-N-Out Burger Burger is opening in Delano, 17 News assignments editor Mason Rockfellow made a beeline to the Rosedale Highway location. He couldn’t wait to get his hands on some animal style fries, the “not so secret” item covered in sauce, cheese and grilled onions. Another staffer had never […]
DELANO, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Authentic German bakery carries on traditions

Tehachapi's very own authentic German bakery has been serving the finest baked goods for the past 17 years. Kohnen's Country Bakery first opened its doors in 2004, but its traditions, recipes and practices date all the way back to 1683. It was during that year that a baker in Vienna...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Local business community combines big and small to support diverse economy

Surely every local economy reflects a unique mix of businesses and livelihoods — but how many can boast a combination as eclectic and surprising as Tehachapi?. Either of its headliners alone would be the envy of just about any modern metropolis: Whole fields of graceful wind turbines turn out green energy. A nearby spaceship development center is responsible for some of the highest-profile advances in space tourism.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Check out Tehachapi's wide-ranging arts and entertainment scene

Tehachapi is wired for excitement, despite its sleepy mountain town exterior. All year round, you can find community events sprinkled throughout the town. Catch a movie at one of Tehachapi’s beautiful parks — Brite Lake, Philip Marx Central Park or Meadowbrook Park — or stroll around the city's quaint downtown district on First Fridays.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

40th reunion for THS Class of 1982

There will be an informal gathering on Saturday, Aug. 20, to celebrate the 40th reunion of one of the best classes to ever graduate from Tehachapi High, haha, the Class of 1982. The reunion will be held on the new patio at the Errea Garden at 311 S. Green St.,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

St Jude Dream Home Giveaway bonus prize deadline

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Friday is our Bonus Prize deadline for the St. Jude Dream Home Campaign. It is the last day to enter to win the Bonus Prize for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, a $2,500 American Express Gift card, courtesy of California Retirement Plans. Viewers can...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

