Perquimans 7-8U all-stars down Edenton in tourney

WILLIAMSTON — The Perquimans 7-8U All-Stars defeated the Edenton 7-8U All-Stars 11-3 in the Tarheel League District 7 softball tournament at the Godwin-Coppage Recreation facility in Williamston last week.

Perquimans, which ended up finishing third in the tournament, batted first and immediately set the course for the game.

Harper Stalling led off with a base hit that turned into a triple due to a bad throw. McKinney Stevens followed with a double, driving in the first run for Perquimans.

Bryce Ravenscraft tapped a single, placing runners on first and third. A hard-hit ground ball by Ellie Copeland scored Perquimans’ second run, even though Copeland was thrown out.

Aaryn Hunter then added a RBI by driving in a run. By the end of the top half of the first inning, Perquimans led 3-0.

Edenton started off the bottom of the first with a double by lead-off batter Cecelia Haigler. The next three batters were retired, however.

Perquimans added two more runs in the top of the second inning.

Taylor Rountree reached first after a hit. Aerial Craddock followed with a base hit, moving Rountree to second base.

Edenton miscues allowed Rountree to step on home plate, scoring another run for Perquimans.

Stallings would connect again, driving in the last run of the inning and increasing Perquimans’ lead to 5-0.

Edenton could not answer in their half of the second as all three batters were sent down in order.

In the top of the third inning, Perquimans’ offense exploded. Hits from McKinney Stevens, Ravenscraft, Copeland, Hunter and Woodard propelled the Pirates to a 9-0 lead.

Violet Pollock’s inside-the-park homerun then pushed Perquimans’ lead to 10-0.

Once again Edenton couldn’t get anything going, as all three batters sent to the plate in bottom of the third were retired.

In the top half of the fourth inning, Perquimans produced an additional run after hits from Rountree and Craddock set runners in scoring position. Even though she grounded out, Brooklyn Griffen picked up a run-batted-in, increasing her team’s lead to 11-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Edenton was finally able to light up the scoreboard. After Haigler tripled, Adeline Bunch singled, scoring Edenton’s first run.

Then with two outs and a runner on second, Ivy Evans belted a ball to the outfield, driving in a run. Evans turned on the speed and made it easily across the plate for an inside-the-park homerun. Edenton trimmed the deficit to 11-3 but couldn’t muster any additional runs, giving Perquimans an 11-3 victory.

Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@apgenc.com.