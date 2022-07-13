ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

How Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay Met His Wife and Former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley

By Tram Anh Ton Nu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

The country duo Dan + Shay became famous thanks to sweet love songs such as “Nothin’ Like You,” “From the Ground Up,” and the Justin Bieber collaboration “10,000 Hours.” Many of the duo’s songs take inspiration from Dan Smyers’ and Shay Mooney’s real-life romances. For example, Mooney is married to Hannah Billingsley, who was Miss Arkansas USA in 2013. Find out how Shay Mooney met his wife and more about their celebrity relationship .

Shay Mooney and his wife, Hannah Billingsley, got married in 2017

Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley in 2019 | John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

Hannah Billingsley and Shay Mooney are both from Arkansas. According to Brides, the couple tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate ceremony on Mooney’s family farm.

“On one of our first dates, Shay brought me up to a hill overlooking his family’s farm. We sat and talked about life and dreamed about our futures,” Billingsley shared. “We went back to the hilltop for our first look, where Shay patiently waited for me as my veil whipped in the wind. It was absolutely perfect.”

The couple’s wedding was even overseen by Mooney’s grandfather — someone whose marriage Mooney and Billingsley look up to.

“Our grandparents’ marriages are such beautiful examples of lasting love,” she said. “Shay has written songs about this kind of love. I had prayed for this kind of love. And on that day, we were married by a man who is a testament to this kind of love.”

How did Shay Mooney meet his wife, Hannah Billingsley?

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7UoP9ABJXGE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley met on social media . The pair began talking after mutual friends had introduced them.

“We chatted every once in a while for a few years, and then in March of 2015, I asked him if he was ever going to play in Arkansas,” Billingsley told Brides . “Not only was he going to be in Arkansas just four days later, but he was playing in the town where I lived!”

Mooney told People: “From the very first time I saw her, I knew I wanted to marry her.”

“She’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, so I had to lock it down,” he added. “She’s my better — and much better-looking — half.”

The couple has 2 children

Several months before their wedding, Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley welcomed a son, Asher. He was nine months old when the pair tied the knot, and he was carried down the aisle as part of the wedding ceremony .

Mooney and Billingsley’s family grew in 2020 when the couple welcomed another son, Ames.

“It has been a huge change and the best change,” Mooney told People of his parenthood experience. “You love each other a ton, and then you have a kid, and you never realize how much you could love something. It strengthens your love for each other, but it also just opens up this entire other deeper world of love that you never knew you could have.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: How New Dad Luke Combs Feels About His Days at Home Changing Diapers

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Miranda Lambert Heartbreak: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Made 'Insensitive' Comments On Songstress' 'Fuller' Body? Brendan McLoughlin Reportedly Told Wife 'There's More Of Her To Love'

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for quite some time already, but their shocking breakup would go down as one of the most tumultuous in Hollywood history. Their spat lasted for years but they, fortunately, have since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin and Gwen Stefani, respectively. In an...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Miranda Lambert credits 'hard stuff' in life for leading her to Brendan McLoughlin

These days, Miranda Lambert is happily married to Brendan McLoughlin -- but she said she had to go through quite a few ups and downs to find that happiness. "When I turned 30, I started to take life in a new direction and really start to understand myself better," the Grammy-winning singer, 38, told People. "And going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself better."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kellie Pickler’s Husband: Everything To Know About Kyle Jacobs & Their 11 Year Marriage

Kellie Pickler has everything that matters, and more! “Not all women want diamonds,” the fresh-faced country crooner posted to her Instagram account on April 28, 2022. “Some just want a cute farmhouse on 50 acres. With a wraparound porch to drink coffee on!!” The 36-year-old “Red High Heels” beauty captioned the meme, “So true.” But what would that idyllic porch be without the man of her dreams, country songwriter Kyle Jacobs?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Society
State
Arkansas State
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’ Star Leon Brown, The Only Child Of Kody & Meri, Comes Out As Transgender: ‘Here’s Me’

The only child of Sister Wives stars Kody Brown, 53, and Meri Brown, 51, has come out as transgender in a new Instagram post. Leon Brown, formerly known as Mariah Brown, revealed their new pronouns and shared details about their childhood while sharing their identity. “Someone recently told me that i didn’t have to have all of my s*** figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” Leon wrote via the June 28 post. The accompanying photos showed Leon wearing khaki shorts, a white button up shirt, and sandals while striking a casual outdoor pose.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Social Media Sleuths Speculate Joe & Kendra Duggar Already Welcomed Baby Number 4

Did Joe and Kendra Duggar quietly welcome a new baby to the family? Although the couple didn't publicly confirm the birth or that they were even expecting, social media sleuths leaked a photo of Joe, 27, and Kendra, 23, out to dinner at a restaurant with a baby stroller parked right next to the table, per The Sun. They already share three kids — Garrett, 3, Addison, 2, and Brooklyn, 1. Rumors swirled back in March that Kendra would give birth to baby number four while still in her early 20s after several photos popped up on social media seemingly...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Asher
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Admits Blake Shelton Divorce Helped Her To ‘Know’ Herself ‘Better’

Going through a very public divorce from Blake Shelton was not easy for Miranda Lambert, but going through that difficult time is what helped her learn what she really wants in life. “Going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself a little better,” she told People. “When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, ‘I have to spend time with me, learn who I am and what I want.’ I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Miranda Lambert Reveals 'Newest Addition' to Her Family

Miranda Lambert has revealed the "newest addition" to her family in a recent social media post. Taking to Instagram, Lambert revealed that she has a new horse in a series of photos. "Y'all welcome Cowboy to the Farmily! Our newest addition," she wrote in the post caption. "Just in time for Father's Day! When my friend [Eric Masse] said a friend of his had a horse that needed to be re homed .... That's never a no... It's a hell yeah!"
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Did ‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Cheat on Chantel Everett? Divorce Details

Infidelity claims. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from wife Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) in May after a rocky six-year marriage. In divorce documents obtained by In Touch, the Dominican Republic native cited that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” though there may be more to the story. Did Pedro cheat on Chantel? Keep reading to find out what went wrong in the 90 Day Fiancé alums’ marriage.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Nicole Kidman Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photo From Wedding to Keith Urban

In honor of their wedding anniversary, Being the Ricardos star Nicole Kidman shared a never-before-seen photo from her wedding with Keith Urban. To celebrate 16 years of marital bliss, Kidman captioned a photo of the two lighting candles at what appeared to be their reception, "Sweet XVI ❤️ Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever." Several famous faces shared their congrats on the milestone. Kidman and Urban remain one of Hollywood's favorite couples. They began dating in 2005 and wed the following year in Sydney, Australia. Together, they share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. Kidman is also mother to daughter Isabella, 29, and son Connor, 27, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Arkansas
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Adorably Reacts to Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s New Baby: ‘So Proud’

One big dancing family! After Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green announced that their first child together, his fifth, was born, several of her Dancing With the Stars costars sweetly gushed over their little one. “AHHHHH CONGRATS MAMA!!! Get ready for the best part of your life,” fellow pro Witney Carson wrote via Instagram comment on Thursday, June 30. […]
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

140K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy