How Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay Met His Wife and Former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley

The country duo Dan + Shay became famous thanks to sweet love songs such as “Nothin’ Like You,” “From the Ground Up,” and the Justin Bieber collaboration “10,000 Hours.” Many of the duo’s songs take inspiration from Dan Smyers’ and Shay Mooney’s real-life romances. For example, Mooney is married to Hannah Billingsley, who was Miss Arkansas USA in 2013. Find out how Shay Mooney met his wife and more about their celebrity relationship .

Shay Mooney and his wife, Hannah Billingsley, got married in 2017

Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley in 2019 | John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

Hannah Billingsley and Shay Mooney are both from Arkansas. According to Brides, the couple tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate ceremony on Mooney’s family farm.

“On one of our first dates, Shay brought me up to a hill overlooking his family’s farm. We sat and talked about life and dreamed about our futures,” Billingsley shared. “We went back to the hilltop for our first look, where Shay patiently waited for me as my veil whipped in the wind. It was absolutely perfect.”

The couple’s wedding was even overseen by Mooney’s grandfather — someone whose marriage Mooney and Billingsley look up to.

“Our grandparents’ marriages are such beautiful examples of lasting love,” she said. “Shay has written songs about this kind of love. I had prayed for this kind of love. And on that day, we were married by a man who is a testament to this kind of love.”

How did Shay Mooney meet his wife, Hannah Billingsley?

Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley met on social media . The pair began talking after mutual friends had introduced them.

“We chatted every once in a while for a few years, and then in March of 2015, I asked him if he was ever going to play in Arkansas,” Billingsley told Brides . “Not only was he going to be in Arkansas just four days later, but he was playing in the town where I lived!”

Mooney told People: “From the very first time I saw her, I knew I wanted to marry her.”

“She’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, so I had to lock it down,” he added. “She’s my better — and much better-looking — half.”

The couple has 2 children

Several months before their wedding, Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley welcomed a son, Asher. He was nine months old when the pair tied the knot, and he was carried down the aisle as part of the wedding ceremony .

Mooney and Billingsley’s family grew in 2020 when the couple welcomed another son, Ames.

“It has been a huge change and the best change,” Mooney told People of his parenthood experience. “You love each other a ton, and then you have a kid, and you never realize how much you could love something. It strengthens your love for each other, but it also just opens up this entire other deeper world of love that you never knew you could have.”

