PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family has reached out to Eyewitness News looking for help after their loved one’s resting place was vandalized. Someone is responsible for cleaning up this mess, but finding the owners of this property has been a challenge. It’s been over 30 years so there are no records. The family says they just want to get ahold of someone to clean it up. “You see all the graffiti on top, on the pillars, it’s really bad,” Mike Lightcap said. Lightcap is in disbelief as he looked at the tagged mausoleum where his grandparents Albert and Laura DeMarco were laid to...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO