ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mastodon share new psychedelic horror-themed video for More Than I Could Chew

By Jerry Ewing
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOjZs_0gdtCJyM00
(Image credit: Patrick McBride)

Atlanta prog metal quartet Mastodon have shared a haunting and hypnotic new video for More Than I Could Chew, which you can watch below.

The band's new single is taken from their most recent album Hushed & Grim, the band's first new studio work for four years, which will was released through Reprise Records in October last year.

The song's heavy psychedelic vibes are blended with garish horror imagery from video director Zev Deans, who has also worked with Gojira, which re-enacts scenes from the Garden Of Eden story with actors Lisa Saeboe in the role of Eve, while Brenden McGowan as ghastly Lucifer.

“Overall, I think Hushed & Grim is our proggiest album,” guitarist Bill Kelliher told Prog. “It’s more of a whole. On the other records, there’s a proggy song here or there, but, here, every song has been progged out a little bit.”

Mastodon have previously released videos for Pushing The Tides, Sickle And Peace and Teardrinker.

Mastodon, who recently toured North America with Opeth, head out on a US tour with Ghost and Spiritbox this August.

Get Hushed And Grim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ks3qv_0gdtCJyM00

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Kelliher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Plc#Chew#Hushed Grim#Reprise Records#Spiritbox#Prog Magazine#Future Publishing#Metal Forces#Classic Rock Magazine#Dennis Publishing
Guitar World Magazine

Alice Cooper reenlists former lead guitarist Kane Roberts for fall tour

Roberts’ return comes after Cooper’s former resident shred star Nita Strauss announced her departure from the lineup earlier this week. Alice Cooper has announced that his former guitarist Kane Roberts will be returning to his band lineup this year to complete his 2022 fall tour dates. The news...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Music
Louder

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame curator charged for allegedly attempting to sell stolen Hotel California lyrics

Three men, including a curator for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, have been charged with possessing handwritten lyrics stolen from Eagles' Don Henley. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi has been suspended from his position after being charged, along with two other men, of possessing handwritten lyrics and notes allegedly stolen from Eagles' co-founder Don Henley in the 1970s.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Louder

Louder

3K+
Followers
910
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy