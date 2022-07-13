Mastodon share new psychedelic horror-themed video for More Than I Could Chew

(Image credit: Patrick McBride)

Atlanta prog metal quartet Mastodon have shared a haunting and hypnotic new video for More Than I Could Chew, which you can watch below.

The band's new single is taken from their most recent album Hushed & Grim, the band's first new studio work for four years, which will was released through Reprise Records in October last year.

The song's heavy psychedelic vibes are blended with garish horror imagery from video director Zev Deans, who has also worked with Gojira, which re-enacts scenes from the Garden Of Eden story with actors Lisa Saeboe in the role of Eve, while Brenden McGowan as ghastly Lucifer.

“Overall, I think Hushed & Grim is our proggiest album,” guitarist Bill Kelliher told Prog. “It’s more of a whole. On the other records, there’s a proggy song here or there, but, here, every song has been progged out a little bit.”

Mastodon have previously released videos for Pushing The Tides, Sickle And Peace and Teardrinker.

Mastodon, who recently toured North America with Opeth, head out on a US tour with Ghost and Spiritbox this August.

Get Hushed And Grim.

