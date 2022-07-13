ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio lawmakers push suing men for pregnancy, ‘Life Day’ after Roe ruling

By By J.D. DAVIDSON
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 2 days ago

(The Center Square) – One Ohio senator wants women to be able to sue men for causing unintended pregnancy, while another wants the state to declare June 24 “Life Day,” all coming in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the state’s now six-week ban on abortion.

Sen. Tina Maharath, D-Canal Winchester, used both the Supreme Court decision and the state’s new ban as her push to introduce Senate Bill 262 that would allow a civil action against any person causing an unintended pregnancy or any person aiding or abetting someone to have caused an unintended pregnancy.

“Many women and girls in Ohio do not have the resources to either travel or afford having a baby. The average cost of giving birth in our state is over $15,000, and can rise substantially if there are complications,” Maharath said. “Too often, this cost is solely the mother’s to bear, especially in the case of an unintended pregnancy. However, the father shares equal responsibility for the pregnancy and it is only right that he pays equally for it.”

Maharath’s bill, which has been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee, calls for the minimum amount of damages awarded to be $5,000 plus court costs and attorneys fees. The statute of limitations would be five years.

Also, Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Tipp City, introduced legislation that would declare June 24 – the day the Roe v. Wade overturned decision was introduced – “Life Day” each year in the state.

“June 24, 2022 was a historic day in the United States, an overdue turning point in our nation’s history,” Huffman said. “Life Day will serve as a reminder for generations to come of our ongoing fight to protect human life, that we didn’t quit fighting for their right to life, and the day that the highest court in the land reaffirmed our belief that every life is precious and deserving of dignity and respect.”

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Proposed Ohio bill would declare personhood of individual at moment of conception

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio representative introduced legislation that would declare the personhood of the individual at the moment of conception. State Representative Gary Click (R-Vickery) introduced House Bill 704 earlier this week. The "Personhood Act" would recognize the personhood of unborn individuals from the moment of conception. The...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Amid criticism, Yost defends questioning rape victim story

Abortion questions: The arrest of a 27-year-old Columbus man for the rape of a 10-year-old who had to leave the state to get an abortion has prompted criticism of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for questioning whether the crime happened, Sabrina Eaton writes. The girl’s predicament became the focus of national interest as states, including Ohio, imposed stringent abortion restrictions in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Yost told FoxNews on Monday that he hadn’t heard a “whisper” about the case from police or prosecutors in the state. After the arrest, he issued a statement that said, “My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion report released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Indiana Attorney General’s investigation into a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Columbus may prove to be fruitless, hospital records indicate. After Dr. Caitlin Bernard told the Indianapolis Star she provided abortion services to the out-of-state 10-year-old girl, the story made national news and garnered […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
WTOV 9

Child tax credit expanded in Ohio

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — In an effort to help families meet their children’s basic needs, Congress has expanded the child tax credit in Ohio. The program provides additional funding to low-income households with children under the age of 18. It offers families $3,600 per child for children up...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Huffman
cwcolumbus.com

Intel waiting for Congress to pass CHIPS Act before breaking ground in Licking County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Intel's CEO renewed his call for Congress to pass the CHIPS act as the company delays breaking ground in Licking County. "Ten days ago, we took delivery of the land in Ohio for our new Mega fab. We have equipment in place and have started prep work for beginning major construction, but we are still waiting on Congress to act," CEO Pat Gelsinger tweeted Tuesday.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio parents allegedly gave child monthly allowance of weed

(WTRF) Two parents in Ohio have been charged after they allegedly provided drugs to their 13-year-old. 39-year-old Troyt Suttles and his wife Kristina, of Muskingum County, are facing multiple charges after their child showed up to school with bloodshot eyes. The child allegedly told officials her eyes were bloodshot because she took a vodka shot […]
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unintended Pregnancy#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Senate
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor DeWine declares state of emergency in Brown, Clermont Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a proclamation today declaring a state of emergency in Brown and Clermont counties due to the damaging conditions caused by last week’s severe summer storms and tornadoes that resulted in power outages and damages to homes and businesses. “Brown and...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

New plans shrink Brent Spence Companion Bridge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear revealed updated bridge maps detailing new lane configurations and revamped plans to deliver the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project with fewer property impacts. The new plans will reduce the footprint for the bridge. The original renderings and plans...
CINCINNATI, OH
Magic 95.5

This City in Ohio Just Earned The #1 Stressed City in the US

Adulting, the pandemic, politics, and today’s economy are just a few things that can contribute to your stress level. Wallethub conducted a study in the U.S., based on work stress, financial stress, family stress, and stress related to health and safety to compile a list of cities based on their stress levels. According to their report, Wallethub “compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics. Our data set ranges from average weekly work hours to the unemployment rate to divorce and suicide rates.”
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio gives ‘catastrophic’ reason for quickly cutting power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State regulators called AEP Ohio officials to the table Wednesday to review the company’s decision to cut power for thousands of central Ohio homes during a June heat wave. Officials from AEP Ohio, the main energy supply company in central Ohio, appeared before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to explain […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NBC4 Columbus

Are you allowed to bring a gun to the Ohio State Fair?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
29
Followers
12
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Published each Wednesday; The Courier has a reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting of the community news serving Vinton and Jackson Counties in Ohio. The Courier, established in 1971, located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio, the county seat of Vinton County, is a multimedia news organization. The Courier began as The Vinton County Courier that was published every Wednesday and over the years has witnessed and been part of many changes in the industry. The Courier delivers with up-to-date online stories and breaking news from around the area, and can be found on racks throughout the counties and at vintonjacksoncourier.com. The Vinton County Courier launched its electronic edition, www.vintonjacksoncourier.com, in 2003 which added access to subscribers and readers 7 days per week. The Courier was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014 and is part of a regional group of publications that are part APG Media of Ohio. In 2018, The Vinton County Courier, expanded its coverage area into Jackson County with a consolidation of staff and subscribers from The Jackson County Times-Journal. At this time the name and paper were rebranded as The Courier. The Courier is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio.

 https://www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy